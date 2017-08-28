Demi Lovato Celebrates Getting Her Blue Belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in a Makeup-Free Selfie

Way to go, Demi!

The singer proudly shared the news that she’s now a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, the second of seven levels.

“I’m so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!!!! I fell in love with #BJJ over a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since,” Lovato, 25, posted on Instagram.

One of her trainers, Jay Glazer, who runs Lovato’s favorite gym, Unbreakable Performance Center, posted about her achievement.

“I’m more proud of the work @ddlovato puts in with nobody watching than I am what she does with the world watching. Congrats on achieving your blue belt today in #bjj, YOU put the grind in!” Glazer wrote.

Lovato trains in several different types of fighting, from boxing to Muay Thai. But she previously said that she loves the specific style that comes with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

“I first got into jiu-jitsu because I loved watching people grapple,” Lovato told SELF. “I think it’s really cool to learn something that helps you with self-defense.”

Lovato got her blue belt just two days after singing the National Anthem at the Floyd Mayweather-Connor McGregor MMA fight, which also happens to be her other favorite style of fighting.

She said that MMA appeals to her because it’s always changing.

“Sometimes I get really bored when I do just an hour of cardio, so sometimes I struggle with boredom,” she explained. “But that’s why I like to train MMA, because it keeps it exciting.”