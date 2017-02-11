Woman Claims a Daycare Worker Breastfed Her Lactose-Intolerant Son Without Her Consent

A North Carolina teacher is attempting to press charges against a daycare worker she says breastfed her son without her consent.

Kaycee Oxendine told an employee at her 3-month-old son’s daycare, Carrboro Early School, that her son had constipation, and the woman offered to breastfeed her son to see if it would help, according to ABC 11.

“She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed?” Oxendine told the news station. “And I said, ‘No, that’s nasty. We don’t do things like that.'”

However, Oxendine has obtained security camera footage that appears to show the worker doing just that. In the video footage, a woman is seen lifting her top and breastfeeding a child.

“As a mom, you’ve taken something from me, because I wasn’t able to defend my child,” Oxendine told ABC. “I wasn’t there.”

Oxendine says her son — who was born prematurely and is lactose-intolerant — became so ill from the feeding that she had to take him to the local hospital.

The director of the Carrboro Early School daycare center told ABC that the woman is no longer employed there, but that she was licensed and had been working with children for over a decade.

“He’s done everything in his power that he can do so I’m not angry at the director,” Oxendine said. “I’m not angry at the childcare center. I’m very angry at the employee. I do hope that there’s justice for my son.”

While the employee has been dismissed from her job, Oxendine is now pursuing misdemeanor child abuse charges against her.

“To me, a criminal act was committed against [my son],” Oxendine said. “Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he’s lactose intolerant. So you’ve put something in his body that his body can’t digest.”

The Carrboro Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the case is currently under investigation, but no charges have been filed at this point.