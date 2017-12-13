David Hasselhoff's Daughter Hayley Poses for Sultry Magazine Shoot: 'I Was Empowered'

David Hasselhoff‘s daughter Hayley is making a name for herself as a curvy model, and she stuns in a new, sultry photoshoot for the body positive magazine SLiNK.

Hayley, 25, said the shoot helped her embrace her body.

“Having our cover shoot be in lingerie was a very empowering moment for myself,” she told the magazine. “During this shoot, I was empowered to wear lingerie and love all of my body’s flaws in that moment.”

The model is encouraging women to gain that same appreciation for their body.

“We as women need to love our bodies for all that they give us, not only what they show,” she said. “We all have moments of doubt in our body but we must rise above and love our bodies for all that they are.”

Hayley said that she loves working with SLiNK in particular, because of their body-positive message.

“There’s an importance to having a magazine that sole purpose is centered around body confidence, fashion and curve,” she said.

Hayley previously spoke with PEOPLE about working as a curvy model, and called out the misconceptions about the curve segment of the fashion industry.

“People have this conception of plus size models as girls who aren’t fit or don’t work out or don’t really take care of their bodies,” she said, noting that though there’s no one-size-fits-all definition of a plus-size model, they “are probably the most toned and fit models you’ll see on the runway because they’re so body conscious.”