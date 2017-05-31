Red Hot! Darren Criss Flaunts Ripped (and Sunburned) Body in Revealing Selfie

If you got it, flaunt it.

That seems to be what Darren Criss had in mind on Tuesday when he posted an almost-nude selfie while filming his new show, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

“So what’s more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace,” he wrote in the caption.

The 30-year-old actor held his barely there speedo over his nether regions as he showed off his red face, shoulders, and arms.

YouTube star Tyler Oakley seemed at a loss for words, commenting on the photo, “i can’t even, i’m unable to even, i have lost the ability to even.”

Criss is portraying Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Crime Story. Based on the book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History by Maureen Orth, the miniseries will focus on the 1997 murder of the famous fashion designer at the hands of serial killer Cunanan.

He is joined by Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin and Édgar Ramírez, who is playing the murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Cruz will portray Donatella Versace, sister of Gianni, while Martin will star as Antonio D’Amico, Gianni’s longtime partner.

The series is set to premiere sometime in 2018.