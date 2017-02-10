Rosé, Truffle Fries and Greens! What Daphne Oz Eats in a Day

When it comes to eating healthy, Daphne Oz believes your diet doesn’t need to be “bland or boring.”

The Happy Cook author and co-host on The Chew says she tries to eat as well as possible during the week, so she can spend weekends splurging with her family and friends.

But sticking to a clean diet can be tough when she’s taste-testing decadent dishes like grilled cheese with truffle honey and buttermilk beignets, so Oz, 30, follows a two-bite rule.

“The first bite is to taste what’s going on,” she says. “The second, to indulge. That way I don’t leave the end of a tape day having eaten 8 full meals. This was a major problem for me a couple seasons ago, and this way I never have to feel deprived.”

Oz, who recently stood up against body shamers on Instagram, says “life is too short to miss opportunities to enjoy and celebrate great food.”

“I just want to feel strong and confident in my skin, so I juggle and balance as well as I can and try not to stress too much if there’s some fluctuation.”

Hydration

1 gallon room temperature water throughout the day

Breakfast

1 cup black coffee

8 oz. greens juice (spinach, chard, celery, cucumber, lemon, ginger)

3-egg omelet with spinach, onion, and turkey

Lunch

Oven roasted salmon with quinoa and sautéed spinach

Small side of truffle fries (1/3 cup)

1 glass rosé

1 double espresso

Dinner

Mixed green salad with chickpeas and hemp seeds, homemade dijon vinaigrette (extra-virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, shallot, Dijon, salt and pepper)

Dessert

1 homemade chocolate chip-oatmeal cookie

Herbal tea

Total Calories:

1,968

The Verdict:

Daphne does an excellent job of combining greens and protein at breakfast to make sure she doesn’t overeat later on in the day, says dietitian Keri Glassman of nutritiouslife.com. “But I would recommend not having the truffle fries at lunch if it’s a day on-set where there are lots of bites of different dishes,” she adds. “Also, good for her for indulging in a glass of rosé. I appreciate how Daphne truly enjoys her food!”