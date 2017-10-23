All the Contestants Who Got Whipped Into Shape on Dancing with the Stars

PETA MURGATROYD

Murgatroyd knows a thing or two about being in good shape, after more than 10 seasons as a pro on DWTS. She took a break from the show while pregnant with son Shia, but returned for season 24 — which she said helped her with the baby weight. "I still feel like I'm carrying a little bit of weight, and it's coming off really slowly," she said. "I feel like my body is getting stronger. It's getting more flexible. I'm faster every day. I think it's going to take another month or so probably to just fully be back into Peta mode." By season 25, in which she was paired with Nick Lachey, she most definitely was.