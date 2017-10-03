Redefine ‘Dad Bod’ with This Kid-Friendly Workout

It’s time for a new kind of dad bod.

While the term might mean, “I go to the gym occasionally, but I also drink heavily on the weekends and enjoy eating eight slices of pizza at a time,” according to the word’s creator, this dad bod workout from Reebok will help fathers everywhere burn off more of that beer.

Paul Trembley, Reebok trainer and owner of Crossfit NCR, created this simple workout for dads who are too busy child-rearing to leave the house. And as a bonus, there’s no equipment needed — except for your kid.

“One of the biggest things I stress to my members is that fitness extends beyond the gym walls,” Tremblay, the father of 1-year-old Felix, tells Reebok. “Once you learn how to properly perform a few key movements, there’s no stopping you from busting out reps of those movements from home on the days when making it to the gym is not feasible.”

And he says that including your child in the workout shows them the importance of fitness.

“Exercise with your kids! It matters!” Tremblay says. “We want to see our children grow up healthy, and daily exercise plays a big role in that. It’s never too early to set the example.”

Lunge

“If you hold your child against your hip for most of the day, then you’re already comfortable in this position. It’s time to up the ante! While the child rests on your side, step one of your legs forward, keeping the chest up. Bend your back leg behind so your knee strikes the ground. Stand back up.”

Front Squat

“With feet positioned slightly outside the shoulders, hold your child across your chest. Squat down and up, keeping your heels planted on the ground throughout the movement.”

Thruster

“In case the front squat was not difficult enough, the thruster adds an overhead component to it. Holding your child at their armpits, squat down. As you move back up, raise the child overhead so your arms are fully extended.”

The Twist

“This isn’t your average Russian twist! Seated on the floor with legs lifted several inches off the ground, move your child from side to side similar to how you would normally move a medicine ball for this exercise. If performing the movement correctly, you should feel it in your core.”

The Kid Clean

“No, this movement is not about cleaning up after your child (although that may come later in the day)! With feet in squat stance, replicate a medicine ball clean by lifting your child up off the ground and immediately into a squat.”

The (Baby) Weighted Sit-Up

“Lying on your back with your knees bent, hold your child a few inches above your chest. Sit upward, moving the child up with you, before immediately moving back down to the starting position.”

Back Squat

“Feet should remain the same position they were in for the front squats, but this time, place your child on your shoulders. Hold your child’s hands in your hands, and squat up and down.”

The Tike Swing

“Think: kettlebell swing … except there’s no need to purchase a kettlebell. With feet planted directly under the shoulders, hold your child around their armpits and gently swing from under your legs up to your nose.”