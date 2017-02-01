Man Who Weighs Over 660 Lbs. Can No Longer Play with His Three Kids: ‘They Deserve So Much More’

Doug Armstrong wants nothing more than to run around and play with his young son, but at over 660 lbs., he doesn’t have the ability.

The father of three — his son, Cooper, and twin babies — successfully overcame drug and alcohol addictions, but only by turning to food. He’s now too overweight to enjoy time with his kids and wife Ashley.

“I feel bad for Ashley, because it shouldn’t be like this,” Doug, 36, says in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of My 600-Lb. Life. I know she has to do everything, and I just make things harder, a lot of times.”

“I love doing things together as a family, but sometimes it’s not even worth it,” Ashley, 31, says. “It’s too exhausting, because all Doug can do is sit there. He’s almost to the point where he’s not even part of this family anymore.”

The entire family takes a trip to the park, but Doug is only able to sit on the sides as Cooper and Ashley play — which leads to a breakdown from Cooper.

“You want to slide?” Cooper asks Doug. “I want to, bud, but I can’t,” he responds.

“Ugh!” Cooper yells, before hiding under the playset and crying. “I’m sorry, bud,” Doug tells him. “Don’t talk! Too sad to talk!” Cooper replies.

“It is heartbreaking, to watch both of them, when Doug has to tell him no,” Ashley says. “Cooper knows that there’s a problem. It’s not fair. It’s not fair for anybody.”

Doug knows his health is a problem, and is fearful that that Ashley and the kids will be without him sometime soon if it doesn’t improve.

“I never thought I’d have a family. I never thought I’d have kids. They’re just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me. They deserve so much more than what I give them. All because I can’t stop eating,” Doug says.

“When I see them playing without me out there, I see what would happen if I was gone. I want to live more than anything. I definitely don’t want to leave her alone with those kids.”

