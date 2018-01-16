CVS Will No Longer Photoshop Ads of Their Beauty Products: 'We Have a Responsibility'

CVS is helping promote real beauty in real life.

The nation’s largest drugstore chain announced on Monday that they would stop retouching photos for its store beauty brands, and instead use the original photos in an effort to create a more realistic standard of beauty for its customers.

Starting in April, the company will “no longer change or enhance a person’s size, shape, proportion, skin or eye color, wrinkles or any other individual characteristics in imagery created for their stores, websites, social media and marketing materials,” a representative for CVS said in a statement to PEOPLE.

CVS Beauty Mark CVS

All imagery on photos used in in-store displays and print advertisement will now carry a ‘CVS Beauty Mark,’ denoting to shoppers that the photo had not been altered.

Their transparency will carry over to other brands too. By 2020, CVS will require companies that sell products in their 2,000-plus stores to do the same.

“As a woman, mother and president of a retail business whose customers predominantly are women, I realize we have a responsibility to think about the messages we send to the customers we reach each day,” said Helena Foulkes, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “The connection between the propagation of unrealistic body images and negative health effects, especially in girls and young women, has been established. As a purpose-led company, we strive to do our best to assure all of the messages we are sending to our customers reflect our purpose of helping people on their path to better health.”

This is just the latest move CVS has done to promote a more healthy lifestyle.

In September 2014, the brand became the first national retail pharmacy chain to stop selling tobacco products in all of our stores, arguing it conflicted with its purpose of “helping people on their path to better health.”

And last year, CVS announced it would remove certain chemicals from about 600 beauty and personal care products from the end of 2019.