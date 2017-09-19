Curvy Model Paloma Elsesser on Changing the Industry: ‘I Am Trying to Be the Girl I Didn’t Have’

Curvy model Paloma Elsesser is trying to change the modeling industry — but she recognizes that it’s going to be a slow process.
“We have to tokenize in order to normalize,” Elsesser, 25, tells Who What Wear. “The more that we do see one Asian model, one black model, one plus size model [in a shoot], it’s like people are dipping their toes, and the other foot goes in and then we’re neck deep and we just have to continue to do that until it’s just not a ‘thing.’ ”
The model, who stars in Glossier’s new Body Hero ad campaign and has shot for Nike, ASOS, Vogue and more, grew up without any role models her size.
“I didn’t even know plus-sized modeling was a thing,” Elsesser says. “Growing up, people would always say, ‘You have such a pretty face.’ It’s kind of backhanded. That’s the kind of things we have to stomach.”
Look, I've never done nude before. I cried 3 times before this shoot. I cried because I still feel scared, paralyzed by insecurity at times, and exhausted by an unfettered vulnerability that I want to present to the world. As I paced the upstairs bathroom of @springstudios I chanted to myself "this isn't for you paloma. this isn't about you. get out of your ego. be of service" over and over until the anxiety subsided and I was convinced of the mantras which guide me through many jobs, most importantly this one. I did this to show that being fat isn't a burden. Being fat isn't ugly or shameful. To prove to one person that it isn't BRAVE to be fat, but bountiful. And for that young girl looking on instagram, or walking down Spring st, that she is fucking perfect despite the precarious and irresponsible versions of beauty we are urged to digest. I love you @glossier thank you for this incredible opportunity, for clearing the set, for wiping my tears, for playing SWV, and for helping me shed my insecurities in pursuit of greater impact and awareness 🌸 #bodyhero
But having a different body type than her “thin” classmates helped Elsesser form her body image from an early age.
“As much as I compared myself, it was quite early that I realized that I am different and there’s not much I can change about it. There’s just no other option,” Elsesser says.
RELATED VIDEO: Black Model Beautifully Recreates Fashion Campaigns Featuring White Models
She moved from her hometown of Los Angeles to New York City for college, but took a break once her modeling career took off. Elsesser says she knew she made it when she scored a beauty contract.
“It’s the biggest honor as a model,” she says. “It means you’ve been able to solidify your place in the industry. And yet there’s so many plus sized models who’ve been around for 15 years who haven’t been afforded that opportunity.”
The problem, Elsesser says, is that curvy models still aren’t considered the beauty “ideal.”
“We’ve been told that the emblematic person to represents that ideal is somebody that we’re not — it’s someone we aspire to be.”
Her hope is that she becomes someone that other girls can identify with.
“I am trying to be the girl I didn’t have,” Elsesser says. “That’s important to me. I have to be conscious of that. In this weird, dark, small, very intimate way, there’s a girl out there who relies on me. And that’s super important to me and I don’t want to let her down.”