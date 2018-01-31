Curvy Model Says Even She is Fooled By Her Retouched Photos: 'Be Realistic with Yourself'

The retouched images of models that appear in ad campaigns and billboards can make average people feel down on their bodies — and as it turns out, the models may be just as bothered by them.

Curvy model La’Tecia Thomas shared two images of herself — one unretouched, and one from a campaign where her skin and body are photoshopped.

“What you see online or in the media isn’t always the complete truth,” Thomas wrote on Instagram. “In this instance I can’t even compare myself to myself. These photos were shot around the same time; one obviously retouched and the other not. When I look at the left image I’m like, ‘Damn, can I please look like that?’ and its F—— ME!?!”

The Australian model said that she’s not trying to call out a brand for photoshopping her — she just wants women to know that retouching can affect everyone’s self-esteem, even the person’s in the photo.

“If I can’t be that person on the left (which is absurd because it’s me), then I can only imagine the effect this has on women,” she said.

Thomas added that she thinks both images look good, but she’s going to make a point to tell her followers when her images have been photoshopped.

“I think my big arms, my cellulite, my back rolls, the dimples on my butt look fine in the natural shot,” she said. “I can’t always have control of what other people do to my images but on my page I’m always going to keep it 100 with you. I think both images are beautiful but be realistic with yourself; you don’t need to look a certain way to be appreciated and know that you’re worthy.”

And Thomas fully understands how it feels to battle with poor self-esteem. She used to be a smaller size, but was never happy.

“Wanting share with you all again that it’s important to love yourself regardless of your size,” she wrote in another post with side-by-side images of herself. “I loathed how I looked on the left, and yes that is ME in both pictures. I was insecure, I compared my self to other women, constantly put myself down and never felt good enough, I’d rather be caught dead than seen in a swimsuit. The difference now other than the obvious is that I’m in a different mindset.”

“I think it’s important to have a positive relationship between your mind and your body first and foremost at whatever size you may be.”