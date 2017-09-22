Curvy Blogger Shuts Down Guy Who Tried to Turn Her Into a Fat-Shaming Meme: ‘I Don’t Like You’

Curvy blogger Lesego Legobane has higher standards than a guy who makes fat-shaming memes.

Legobane was surprised to find herself the subject of a Twitter meme that compared two women — one thin, and the other, Legobane, curvy. The caption reads: “Girls that I like vs Girls that like me.”

She told BuzzFeed that she heard about the meme after someone tagged her in it, and decided the guy who made it, Leyton Mokgerepi, “had to know his place.”

“So I decided to reply because I felt he was being rude,” Legobane says.

Girls that I like vs Girls that like me pic.twitter.com/3TDfKVs7bo — . (@imleyton) September 19, 2017

Her simple, four-word reply — “I don’t like you” — instantly went viral, with almost a quarter million retweets and over 755,000 likes. Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and director Ava Duvernay even liked Legobane’s tweet.

And the other woman in the meme, Joelle Kayembe, chimed in as well against Mokgerepi.

“As if the world needed another example of an obnoxious ass,” Kayembe tweeted, along with an eye-roll emoji.

As if the world needed another example of an obnoxious ass' 🙄 https://t.co/77WA0OFGfs — Joëlle Kayembe (@j4joelle) September 20, 2017

“It was not a well thought-out compliment, if that is what he was trying achieve,” Kayembe told BuzzFeed. “And to use one woman’s picture (mine in this case) to body shame another is just rude and unnecessary!”

Mokgerepi tried to walk back his tweet by sharing just the photo of Legobane with the caption, “Girlfriend Goals,” but Twitter users weren’t having it.

Haaaaaaaaaaa, you're being dragged to filth and I'm here for all of it. pic.twitter.com/VrnSm05rQK — Le Gateau Chocolat (@LeGateauChoc) September 19, 2017

Bwahahaha! Too little too late. Accept yer punishment sir. — ReallyDon'tTrump (@ReallyDontTrump) September 19, 2017

Legobane said she’s “overwhelmed” by the positive response to her tweets, and she hopes that her body confidence can help others. Plus, she wants men to know that her size doesn’t hold her back in dating.

“I hate it when men think that fat girls are desperate and that we like every other guy ’cause ‘we don’t have options,’ ” she said. “It’s utter nonsense. I can be fat and still be out of your league.”