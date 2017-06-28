Curvy Blogger Calls Out TV Company Who Tried to Recruit Her for Weight Loss Show

Much like you should never ask someone how much they weigh, you should never blindly ask anyone to join a weight loss TV show. But that’s what happened to Lottie L’Amour, a London-based blogger who writes about body positivity.

L’Amour received an email on Friday from Twofour production company in the U.K., which incorrectly addressed her as “Gloria,” and asked if she would join the upcoming show Save Money: Good Health, as they’re “looking for volunteers who would like to lose weight and are open to trialling out a new diet.”

“I was angered,” L’Amour tells PEOPLE. “It was a combination of the lack of attention to detail and research with the fact that it was clear this person had gone looking for plus size bloggers with the assumption that we would clearly want to lose weight. It’s that perception that I’m trying to challenge — not all fat people have weight loss as a goal, and that is okay.”

The 30-year-old says she “laughed at it for about 5 minutes” before sharing the email, her written response to Twofour and a few reaction selfies on Twitter, where people were “overwhelmingly positive,” and reached out in support.

“I have had an influx of cruel messages — mostly from men — telling me to kill myself or that I will die early — but for each terrible message, I’ve had at least 10 telling me that sticking up for fat bodies has changed their life,” L’Amour says. “That’s what makes all of this worth it.”

Twofour also sent her an apology email, which she shared with PEOPLE, but L’Amour says she “felt it was a bit weak.”

Regardless, she sees this as a teachable moment.

“I hope it reminds fat people that there is an alternative to self loathing, and I hope it reminds non-fat people to think twice before making an assumption about someone’s weight loss needs,” L’Amour says. “It’s important to me to challenge the thoughts and opinions of people around body image and body positivity.”