Craig Robinson Lost 50 Lbs. By Going Vegan and Cutting Out Alcohol: ‘It Was Much Easier Than I Thought’

Craig Robinson is feeling better than ever.

The star of the new series Ghosted talked about his slimmer physique on Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show, Harry.

“I lost a bunch of weight, I lost about 50 lbs.,” Robinson, 45, says.

The former The Office actor says his weight loss started as an experiment.

“I haven’t been drinking,” Robinson explains. “Since January I just put down the alcohol, I was going to detox. I had heard, I don’t know how true it is, but I heard you can regenerate your liver in six months. I was like let me see if I can go six months and I just haven’t gone back.”

And his alcohol detox inspired other healthy habits.

“[I’m] working out and I’ve been trying this vegan lifestyle too. It’s amazing,” Robinson says. “There are so many great vegan restaurant and dishes. It’s much easier than I thought it would be.”

Still, he does miss one dairy-filled dish.

“Mac and cheese,” Robinson says without hesitation.

RELATED VIDEO: Craig Robinson Reveals Why Black Mirror Made Him ‘Fall on the Floor Laughing!’

On Ghosted, Robinson plays a skeptic mall cop who gets roped into investigating unexplained paranormal activities with a true believer, played by Adam Scott.