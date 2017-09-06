Couple Gets Married at the Planet Fitness Where They First Met: ‘It Was Love at First Sight’

When Stephanie Hughes and Joe Keith started planning their wedding, they only had one unconventional venue in mind — the Planet Fitness gym where they met.

The couple from Cincinnati, Ohio first locked eyes in the PF360 room at the gym’s Western Hills location.

“I was using the bosu ball, and he asked if I was using a piece of the equipment, and I looked up and was like, ‘No,’ ” Hughes recalls, with a dreamy look on her face, in the couple’s wedding video. “I was so nervous!”

“I definitely was like, ‘Oh my god she’s gorgeous,’ and thought I should go say something,” Keith adds. “Right when we first met I was like, oh she’s so awesome, so I guess you could say it was love at first sight.”

To the duo, a “date night” meant working out together “every single night,” before hanging around the gym’s parking lot for an hour “just talking and getting to know each other,” Hughes says.

The parking lot was even the site of a major relationship milestone.

“I first said I love you at Planet Fitness, it was in the parking lot, and I’m a stickler for clean cars. Hers was filthy and I just wrote on the top of it ‘I love you,’ ” Keith says.

“I was pretty nervous to say it back, just because it was so soon, but I didn’t think I would fall in love that fast but I did,” Hughes says.

After Keith proposed, Hughes checked out other wedding venues, but kept coming back to her dream of a gym wedding.

“I wanted to get married at Planet Fitness,” she says. “We checked out a few venues [but] I just could not see myself getting married there. When I wrote to Planet Fitness on Facebook, I honestly didn’t think I would get a response, but I would be so mad at myself if I didn’t at least try. Planet Fitness responded, ‘We’re going to make this a reality for you.’ I couldn’t believe it.”

They wed on Sunday, in a ceremony officiated by their favorite staff member, and are currently off on a two-week-long honeymoon.

“I can’t be without Steph,” Keith says.