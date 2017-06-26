Company Responds After French Fitness Blogger Is Killed by Exploding Canister of Whipped Cream

Representatives from a French manufacturing company are speaking out after a popular fitness blogger was killed by a whipped cream canister that malfunctioned and struck her chest.

Rebecca Burger, a 33-year-old fitness personality, suffered cardiac arrest in her home earlier this month, French authorities told 20 Minutes. Officials were able to revive her but Burger died in a hospital the next day.

The company that makes the canister, Ard’time, posted a statement to the company’s website. “Ard’time is aware of a recent siphon accident and unfortunately can only regret it,” they said. They noted that the company recalled the product in 2013 and has worked to withdraw the remaining canisters. They added: “However, we can not do everything and the vigilance of each one of us … is essential.”

Burger’s family released a photo of the device that malfunctioned on Burger’s Instagram page, in a picture showing the top of the canister broken.

“Here is an example of a siphon that exploded and crashed into Rebecca’s chest, causing her death,” read the caption, translated from French by The Independent.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

“The siphon which caused her death was sealed. Don’t use this product in your homes! Tens of thousands of the faulty devices are already in circulation.”

Burger has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and more than 60,000 followers on her Facebook page. On her blog, Rebecca Likes, Burger wrote about travel, style and lifestyle.

According to the consumer magazine 60 Millions, two people were injured in 2014 by similar whipped cream canister dispensers in France.