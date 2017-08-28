5 Things Cindy Crawford Does to Stay in Shape and Look Great

Cindy Crawford

Most mornings, hitting the snooze button is all too tempting — and Cindy Crawford can relate. "I never wake up thinking, 'Gee, I really want to work out today!'" Crawford, 51, says. "When I was modeling, I made myself do it so I could look good in a swimsuit." What drives her today? "Knowing that when my husband asks if I can help move the couch, I can do it." The founder of skin-care line Meaningful Beauty also keeps cardio interesting by jumping on a "tiny trampoline" to thumping pop music. "Just knowing I'm strong has a huge impact on my mental health." Read on for her favorite picks for looking and feeling good.