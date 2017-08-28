Celebrity Bodies
5 Things Cindy Crawford Does to Stay in Shape and Look Great
The model shares the products and workouts she relies on to feel her best
Posted on
More
1 of 6
Cindy Crawford
Most mornings, hitting the snooze button is all too tempting — and Cindy Crawford can relate. "I never wake up thinking, 'Gee, I really want to work out today!'" Crawford, 51, says. "When I was modeling, I made myself do it so I could look good in a swimsuit." What drives her today? "Knowing that when my husband asks if I can help move the couch, I can do it." The founder of skin-care line Meaningful Beauty also keeps cardio interesting by jumping on a "tiny trampoline" to thumping pop music. "Just knowing I'm strong has a huge impact on my mental health." Read on for her favorite picks for looking and feeling good.
2 of 6
Always Exfoliate
Crawford says exfoliating "reinvigorates" her skin. She dry-brushes her arms and legs before hydrating with body oil: "Why bother moisturizing if you don't get off the dead skin first?"
Neutrogena Body Oil
3 of 6
Shield the Skin
Crawford is religious about applying SPF in the morning and retinol at night. After putting on foundation, she follows with a dose of Meaningful Beauty Melon Serum for a natural-looking highlight. "I dab it where I want to look dewy," she says.
Meaningful Beauty Environmental Protecting Moisturizer and Youth Activating Melon Serum
4 of 6
Let Loose
Though Crawford uses her home gym every day, she incorporates a hike or fitness class into her routine at least once a week. "S Factor pole-dancing class in L.A. is so much fun to do with a group of friends," she says. "They keep it really dark, so it's almost impossible to feel embarrassed."
5 of 6
Treat Yourself
"I definitely need a piece of dark chocolate after dinner every night. If I don't have it, I could eat a hundred other things and still not be satisfied," says Crawford. "I try to be 80 percent good 80 percent of the time."
6 of 6
Heal Your Hair
"If I know I want to shampoo later in the day, I'll leave on a hair mask while I work out," says Crawford, who likes this lightweight conditioner. "The body heat from doing cardio helps it penetrate even better."
Lush Jasmine and Henna Fluff-Eaze Hair Treatment
See Also
More
More
We Tried It: Meditating in a Himalayan Salt Cave
‘No Matter What It Takes’: Trans Air Force Member Vows to ‘Fight’ Back as Trump Moves Military Ban Forward
Tamra Judge Delays Bodybuilding Competition After Discovering More Skin Cancer: ‘Get Your Skin Checked’
'Like You're 16 Again!': Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Documents Her 'Vaginal Rejuvenation' on Instagram
White-Hot! Bethenny Frankel, 46, Shows Off Her Fit Frame in a Bikini During Ibiza Vacation
This article originally appeared on Instyle.com