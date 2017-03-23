Christina El Moussa Says Yoga Helped Her Cope with Her Divorce — and Shares Her Fitness Secrets!

Christina El Moussa has been open about her difficult decision to split from her husband of seven years, Tarek, and says working out has helped get her through.

“Exercise is my stress reliever,” the Flip or Flop star, 33, tells PEOPLE.

El Moussa does a combination of running and yoga to help her feel her best.

“There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going,” she says. “My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life. Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time.”

The home design expert practices yin yoga, which includes a lot of meditation.

“I love it so much, it’s inspired me to take a trip to Bali this summer,” she says. “I can’t wait!”

El Moussa has also recently started taking circuit-based classes at Orangetheory Fitness.

“I discovered Orangetheory and I’m totally hooked!” she says. “It combines running, which is my favorite workout, with weight training, which I never do on my own. It goes by super quickly and is always challenging. And it helped to get me in the best shape of my 30s!”

And it definitely shows! El Moussa recently showcased her fit physique while doing a photo shoot for L*Space’s Mommy & Me line “Little L” (photographed by Damir K.).

Welcome to the family!! @cashiethefrenchbulldog 🐶 Click link in my bio!! 👙🍩 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

When it comes to nutrition, El Moussa sticks to “a very clean, organic diet.”

“My kids have food allergies so we all try and limit gluten and dairy,” she says.

“I eat five small meals a day that usually consist of overnight oats for breakfast, a green juice for a snack, salad with a protein for lunch, granola bar as a snack and then a healthy dinner of chicken or salmon and veggies, tacos or vegan chili,” says El Moussa. “For a little dessert, I love Justin’s Organic Mini Peanut Butter Cups — delish!”