Christina El Moussa Shares Her Go-To Workout and How Her Kids Always Keep Her Moving

Christina El Moussa is never too busy for a good workout.

The mother of two tells PEOPLE that while she may have an incredibly packed schedule full of traveling and filming episodes of HGTV’s Flip or Flop, she still makes time for a healthy start to the day.

“Running has always been my go-to workout,” she says. “Usually I only have 30 minutes for a workout, so I make sure to make the most out of it. A quick 3-mile run around my neighborhood is what I find maximizes my quick workouts and gives me energy to get through my day.”

The reality star, 34, says her children also keep in her shape as they “always keep me moving, so just keeping up with them is a workout in itself!”

When she does have time to visit the gym, El Moussa says she loves going to Orangetheory Fitness and practicing yoga. As for what she eats, she reveals she stays away from anything that is fried.

“I stay away from fast food and fried foods and try and eat organic meals prepared at home,” she says. “I don’t drink anything during the day besides coffee in the morning and then lots of water.”