Christina El Moussa, Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson and More Super Fit Moms
These Hollywood moms are dedicated to staying in shape — and it shows!
Christina El Moussa
The Flip or Flop star, 33 — who's mom to daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 19 months — loves running and yoga to stay in shape.
“Exercise is my stress reliever,” El Moussa told PEOPLE. “There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going. My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life."
Jessica Alba
“If I work out four times, I consider it a successful week,” Alba, 35 — who is mom to daughters Honor, 8 and Haven, 5 — told SHAPE. “But it’s typically more like two to three days a week because that’s what I have time for. I take Spin or hot yoga classes in the morning, and I sacrifice sleep to fit them in.”
Kate Hudson
The actress, 37, does DVDs like Insanity or Tracy Anderson, or streams Ballet Beautiful routines to stay in shape.
“It’s about health and mindfulness,” the mom to sons Ryder, 13, and Bingham, 5, told PEOPLE of why she stays commited to working out. “Because you can have the greatest body and you can be really unhappy if that’s all you’re working toward.”
Gwyneth Paltrow
The mother of daughter Apple, 12, and son Moses, 10, works out almost every day.
“I like feeling good, and I know I feel my best when I exercise. But it depends on the day — I definitely don’t always feel like doing it,” the actress and lifestyle guru, 44, told Women’s Health. “I’ve made it a habit, just like brushing your teeth. That’s how you have to look at it.”
Jennifer Lopez
Lopez, 47 — who has 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max — loves to box and goes to personal training sessions with Tracy Anderson four to five times a week. Her typical workouts include an upper body warm up, muscular structure sequences and dance cardio for full-body toning.
“She is one of the most internally balanced people that I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Anderson told PEOPLE. “She cares about all of it.”
Jessica Biel
The actress, 35, who is mom to son Silas, 23 months, likes to mix up her workout routine.
“I usually work out with a trainer three or four times a week,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I like to mix in ballet or Tae Bo with running on the beach.”
Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest Kardashian sister, 37 — who is mom to son Mason, 7, daughter Penelope, 4, and son Reign, 2 — often shares Snaps and Instagrams from her sister workouts with Khloé.
“I didn’t work out with Kourtney for so long, because I had always thought she was a baby, and I cannot work out with whiners,” Khloé, 32, previously told Health. “I’m a badass. But then I worked out with Kourtney, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s super badass, too. She’s a beast.’ ”
Chrissy Teigen
The model, 31, and mom to daughter Luna, 11 months, says she didn't put pressure on herself to lose her baby weight quickly.
“I think some people actually get really weirded out if you do bounce back too quickly because you really should be at home with this little thing and taking care of her and not so concerned,” Teigen told PEOPLE Now.
Candace Cameron Bure
The Fuller House star, 40, says she's never been more in shape. The actress squeezes in workouts whenever she can — which sometimes means doing 10 minutes of squats or push-ups during downtime on set — and loves working out with trainer Kira Stokes.
“I feel the most fit and strong that I’ve ever felt in my life,” Bure — who is mother to daughter Natasha, 18, and sons Lev, 17, and Maksim, 15 — told PEOPLE.
Britney Spears
The singer, 35 — who has two sons, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10 — often shares videos of her workouts on Instagram.
“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she told Women’s Health. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”
Heidi Klum
The supermodel, 43, says being a mom-of-four actually helps her stay fit.
“Being the mother of four kids is a workout in itself!” the mother of Leni, 12, Henry, 11, Johan, 10, and Lou, 7, told SHAPE. “Balancing my work and their schedules makes it hard to find time for a traditional exercise routine, so we try to do as many outdoor activities as a family as possible. We love to go on bike rides, take our dogs hiking, or jump on the trampoline. That’s the best way to stay fit and healthy — do things that don’t feel like work.”
