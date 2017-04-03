Christina El Moussa, Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson and More Super Fit Moms

Christina El Moussa

The Flip or Flop star, 33 — who's mom to daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 19 months — loves running and yoga to stay in shape.

“Exercise is my stress reliever,” El Moussa told PEOPLE. “There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going. My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life."