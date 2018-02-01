Alexa Ray Joel Claps Back at Instagram Trolls for Calling Her 'Hideous': 'I Like the Way I Look'

Christie Brinkley’s daughter is defending herself on social media.

The supermodel shared a sweet photo of her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19, on Instagram Wednesday during a modeling gig, writing, “My Mermaid @sailorbrinkleycook rocking it@si_swimsuit link in bio 👆🏼#proudmama.”

Her oldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, whom she shares with singer Billy Joel, slammed an Instagram user who presumably left a mean comment comparing Joel’s looks to those of her younger sister.

The comment has since been deleted, but Joel didn’t hold back, defending her sister by writing, “@sams7007 Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Mr. Big Shot. You may think I’m hideous, but I like the way I look. And that’s really all the matters. (Besides, there’s a lot more to people than just what they look like.)”

She continued, “But hey, continue being a shallow, hateful troll in life and see where it gets you!”

In 2017, Joel, 32, appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated alongside her mother and sister, Sailor.

Joel told PEOPLE at the time that she and Sailor often swap stories about dealing with constant media attention – and often harsh criticism — while growing up.

“I was a painfully shy teenager, ” Alexa admitted. “Before I decided to be a performer, I was a little shell-shocked when paparazzi would be around. When you’re young, it’s easy to pick on you. There was a tabloid page that would draw things on my face. When you come from privilege, they just see you as, ‘Oh, she got it all handed to her.'”

After their SI cover, both sisters took the time to write body positive essays on their Instagram accounts.

Joel wrote,”Let’s STOP degrading and START celebrating ourselves and others, from both the inside AND out. There’s far too much degradation, competition, insecurity, and unhealthy standards associated with women and their bodies- particularly on social-media … We are all perfect, just as we are. Please know that. Thank you @si_swimsuit for showcasing all heights, shapes, and sizes. For within our distinctions, our quirks, and our self-perceived ‘flaws’… therein lies the beauty.”