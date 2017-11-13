Christian Bale Completes His Dick Cheney Look with Bald Head and Weight Gain

With a bald head and a heavier figure, Christian Bale is ready to play former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The actor, 43, who regularly undergoes dramatic weight transformations for roles, will play George W. Bush’s second-in-command for the upcoming movie Backseat. He was spotted without hair on Monday while doing press in Los Angeles for his new western movie, Hostiles.

To pack on the pounds, Bale previously said that he’s eating a Thanksgiving favorite.

“I’ve just eaten a lot of pies, so far,” he told Variety.

RELATED VIDEO: Christian Bale’s Most Transformative Roles of All Time

Bale’s look to play Cheney is a far cry from the emaciated figure he had in 2004’s The Machinist, when he weighed in at just 120 lbs. It was the first role where the actor drastically altered his body, and he has made a habit of it ever since.

Soon after The Machinist, Bale regained the 70 lbs. he lost and added 30 lbs. of muscle to play Batman in 2005. He lost weight again for The Fighter in 2010, and added a pot belly for 2013’s American Hustle.

He admitted in 2013, though, that he can’t mess with his body as much as he used to.

“I thought I was going to lose the weight I gained for American Hustle. I said, two months, flat, that’ll do it. I was 185 and I went up to 228 for it. And I’m still working that off! It’s almost six months later,” Bale told USA Today. “Now, I know that when I was in my early twenties it would have been two months and that’s it.”