Chrissy Teigen Says She Never Viewed Her Body as ‘Particularly Sexual’ Until She Had Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen is one hot mama!

Though she’s always found things to love about her body, the model and cookbook author says that she didn’t feel sexy until she gave birth to daughter Luna in April.

“I always felt like a bit of a tomboy, and I never looked at my body as particularly sexual — I wasn’t a curvy girl,” Teigen, 31, explains in Elle Australia’s January issue.

Her post-baby body changed her perspective.

“But to be able to see my body afterwards, and of course you get, like, hips,” Teigen says. “Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure … I think you just feel really feminine.”

And she’s learning how to dress her new shape.

“I only shop online basically. Whatever my stylist Monica Rose puts me in, I order it in every color, in usually two different sizes because I fluctuate.”

And she’s totally fine with that. In fact, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl says she feels so comfortable in her body right now that she would rather do a naked photoshoot over another sandy beach one.

“I would much rather shoot completely naked than in a swimsuit, it’s just always been my thing. I’ve never been much of a beach girl,” she says. “I grew up in Washington — it’s freezing in that ocean. So it’s out of my comfort zone, and it’s the craziest thing that I’m probably most known for Sports Illustrated, when that’s how I feel the most uncomfortable.”

The always-honest Teigen spoke out in August about the how celebrities’ post-baby bodies are unrealistic for the average person.

“Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything,” she said. “So I think people get this jaded sensation that everybody’s losing it so quickly, but we just happen to be the ones who are out there.”

“We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that’s normal, or like that’s realistic.”