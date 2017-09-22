Chrissy Teigen Reveals Kermit the Frog Is the Tattoo She ‘Thankfully Never Got’ — and the Muppet ‘Low Key Disses’ Her

Chrissy Teigen was such a fan of Kermit the Frog when she was younger that she would’ve permanently immortalized the Muppets character on her body.

The model and cookbook author, 31, posed a question about tattoos to her 7.5 million fans and followers on Twitter Wednesday, revealing that she “thankfully” never went through with a Kermit body ink.

“What is a tattoo you wanted when you were younger but, thankfully, never got? mine is kermit,” Teigen tweeted.

The outspoken social media star received many submissions and later shared that singer Eve’s infamous paw prints on her chest tattoos also once crossed her mind.

In between answering fans and asking Twitter to help her find six brown bananas to make banana bread, the wife of John Legend was surprised with a response from the one and only Kermit.

Kermit wrote back: “Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don’t feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo.”

And Teigen couldn’t believe Kermit’s subtle shade.

“I think kermit just low key dissed me I love him even more now,” the mother of one retweeted.

Watch out Miss Piggy!