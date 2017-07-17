To Amy: the most patient human in the world A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

Flipping upside down isn’t quite Chrissy Teigen‘s idea of a peaceful workout.

The model tried out aerial yoga while vacationing in Bali, but she wasn’t a big fan of hanging upside down by just a sash.

“I thought that would be way more relaxing!” Teigen says, laughing, in a video posted on Instagram.

The aerial yoga class was one of her first workouts since she was 8 months pregnant with daughter Luna, 15 months.

“We had the most beautiful, wonderful time in Bali,” Teigen wrote in another post. “Como Shambhala, my body and mind have never felt so clear. Thank you for getting me to move again (first time since I was 8 months pregnant and Luna is ummmm 15 months old) and giving me some much-needed body and nutrition schooling!”

Though Teigen was dedicated to her workouts during her pregnancy, and would hit the gym five times a week, she’s enjoyed making a slower return to exercise after Luna’s birth.

“I think some people actually get really weirded out if you do bounce back too quickly because you really should be at home with this little thing and taking care of her and not so concerned,” Teigen told PEOPLE Now of getting back to her pre-pregnancy shape in May 2016. “But you’ll never have the right answer and you’ll never be right to everybody, so you just live and do what you can do best.”

Plus, Teigen said, she has more body confidence now.

“I felt unfit all the time before. It’s nice to relax and feel like you don’t need a six-pack,” the cookbook author said at the time. “I truly embrace this body. I think I might be happier pregnant. I love it.”