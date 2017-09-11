Chrissy Metz Talks Style and Body Image at theCURVYcon: ‘If the Kardashians Do It, Why Can’t I?’

Growing Crowds

TheCURVYcon started as a half-day event, and has since grown to cover two full days. Next year, Olisa and Garner tell PEOPLE, they plan to move venues and expand the conference from 500 women to about 1,000 to 1,500 attendees.

"We’ve sold out the event every year for the past three years. Our audience is very supportive and we don't take that for granted at all," says Olisa.