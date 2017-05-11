Chrissy Metz Thanks Fans For Supporting Her After Being Body Shamed: ‘The Love Has Not Gone Unnoticed’

Chrissy Metz is feeling the love after the controversy over the latex dress she wore to the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The This Is Us star dealt with body shaming on social media for the custom-made red dress that she personally designed with her stylist, Jordan Grossman, for close to a year, Grossman told PEOPLE.

Metz, 36, took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support.

“Remember that time folks got rowdy because I wore a dress? The outpouring of love and support from all of you lovely people has not gone unnoticed,” she writes. “I hope that in some small way an unconventional body wearing an unconventional material opened up discussion, hearts and minds. I truly had no idea it would make anyone feel uncomfortable, I just wanted to try something different.”

Metz wants people to know that they can pull off any look they want, regardless of size.

“All I’m saying, is do YOU, Boo!” she says. “Wear what you want, love you love and treat people the way you want to be treated.”

After the show on Sunday night, Metz had called out her body shamers on Twitter.

“For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it’s MY body. #thankstho.”

Grossman explained that Metz focuses on feeling good in her clothes, not what other people think.

“She does not care about anyone’s opinions as long as she feels good and looks great. It was a [fashion] moment she’s been wanting for a long time,” Grossman said. “Regardless what anyone said or says it’s really her moment so they can’t take that away from her.”

And Metz’s positive attitude is already making an impact.

“In the beginning, it was seeing what works and what doesn’t, and now it’s become an inspiring thing to people around the world to see a plus-size girl can wear a latex dress, or shiny skirt or bold patterns,” Grossman says. “We get so many Facebook and Instagram messages from women saying, ‘I would love to wear something like this and now I know it’s possible for me to wear something like this.’ ”