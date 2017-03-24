Chris Pratt Responds to Body Shamers Who Said He Looks Too Thin with His Signature Sense of Humor

Chris Pratt has been sharing the healthy snacks he’s been eating while filming Jurassic World 2 in his “What’s My Snack?” Instagram videos, and some followers commented on the latest edition that the actor looks too thin.

On Thursday, Pratt, 37, shot back with a tongue-in-cheek message to his body shamers in classic Chris Pratt fashion.

“So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK,” he wrote on Instagram. “Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal.’ Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts.”

Hot new full length episode of #WHATSMYSNACK A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Mar 16, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

But Pratt proved the comments about him looking skeletal aren’t getting him too down — he shared a “selfie” of a T. rex skull along with his message.

“To prove my security in the way I look, I’m posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight: 500 lbs., zero percent body fat,” he wrote. “Totally JK guys. This is a T. rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.”