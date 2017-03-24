People

Chris Pratt Responds to Body Shamers Who Said He Looks Too Thin with His Signature Sense of Humor

By @GabyOlya

Posted on

Chris Pratt
Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty

Chris Pratt has been sharing the healthy snacks he’s been eating while filming Jurassic World 2 in his “What’s My Snack?” Instagram videos, and some followers commented on the latest edition that the actor looks too thin.

On Thursday, Pratt, 37, shot back with a tongue-in-cheek message to his body shamers in classic Chris Pratt fashion.

“So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK,” he wrote on Instagram. “Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal.’ Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts.”

Hot new full length episode of #WHATSMYSNACK

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

But Pratt proved the comments about him looking skeletal aren’t getting him too down — he shared a “selfie” of a T. rex skull along with his message.

“To prove my security in the way I look, I’m posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight: 500 lbs., zero percent body fat,” he wrote. “Totally JK guys. This is a T. rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.”