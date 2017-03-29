Chris Pratt Is Really Into ‘Flexing His Butt Cheeks in the Mirror’ Now That He’s So Ripped

We should all give a hearty thanks to Chris Pratt for eating questionable-sounding healthy foods, because it means we get to admire that fit butt of his.

The Guardians of the Galaxy 2 star says he doesn’t enjoy his food as much now that he focuses on eating healthy, but he at least now has a great butt.

“Eating is no longer the fun part, flexing my butt cheeks in the mirror is,” Pratt wrote on Instagram. “Cause no dimples. No rolls. Just cut ass butt cheeks. LIVE WITH IT!!!”

The post was part of Pratt’s tongue-in-cheek #WHATSMYSNACK series, where he documents the low-calorie foods he has to eat during filming for Jurassic World 2. But the light-hearted nature of the videos took a turn when people started accusing the actor of being too skinny.

Pratt responded in his typically joke-filled way on Thursday.

“So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episode of #WHATSMYSNACK,” he wrote. “Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal.’ Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts.”

“So to prove my security in the way I look I’m posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.”