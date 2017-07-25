Chris Harrison and Sage Steele Return as Hosts of the 2018 Miss America Competition

Chris Harrison and Sage Steele are returning to host the 2018 Miss America Competition.

This is Harrison’s ninth time hosting the event, with his first time coming back in in 2004. Harrison also hosts ABC’s The Bachelor franchise as well as the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Steele is the lead host for SportsCenter on the Road and co-hosted the Miss America Competition last year.

Fifty-one women will compete for the title from all across the United States, including the District of Columbia.

“I’m extremely happy to be sharing the hosting duties once again with my friend Sage Steele,” Harrison said. “Sage is a true professional whose quick wit and charisma lights up the stage and the show.”

Steele added her own remarks, saying, “I can honestly say that co-hosting Miss America last year was one of the most memorable events I’ve been a part of in my 22 years in this business. These young women are so inspirational to millions across the country, including my own daughters, and yours truly.”

The legendary pageant will air live from Atlantic City on Sunday, September 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.