Chontel Duncan Has Her Abs Back One Week After Giving Birth: ‘This Is My ‘Normal’ ‘

Once again, fit mom Chontel Duncan is proving that every pregnancy, and every body, is different.

The Australian trainer just gave birth to her second child, son Swayde, on Sept. 20, and she already has her abs back. But she’s emphasizing to her followers that this is just her body type.

Duncan, 28, shared two photos of her body taken one week after giving birth, and one from just before her c-section.

“Now before anyone jumps down my throat saying anything negative think before you type. Everyone is unique and different in their own special way. There is no ‘one’ journey or one way, this is my ‘normal,’ ” she wrote on Instagram.

She explained that she had a low-key pregnancy.

“I was blessed to conceive, blessed to experience no sickness, I did experience discomfort & tiredness, but overall I had a very enjoyable pregnancy,” Duncan says. “Could not be more grateful.”

“I grew a full term 8 pound baby, delivering through c-section on the 20th Sept which is when that bump photo was taken. A week later I took my first ‘post pregnancy’ progression photo.”

Duncan says that next week, three weeks after giving birth, she’ll start her post-baby recovery plan, but she’s waiting to get her doctor’s approval to workout.

“In a weeks time I start my very own 8 week transformation program @hiit_australia,” she explains. “For the first few weeks it will be all about the nutrition plan. When I am given the all clear I will incorporate light walking and eventually be able to go back to training. I plan to keep you all up to date as I find my new routine as a mummy of 2 beautiful blessings.”

Duncan first wowed people across the globe with her small baby bump during her first pregnancy with son Jeremiah, now 18 months. The HIIT trainer explained that she has a long torso, so she carries differently.

“I’m clearly extremely tall and hold a lot more muscle mass,” Duncan previously told PEOPLE.