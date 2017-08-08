Chloë Grace Moretz Says a Male Costar Fat Shamed Her: He Said ‘You’re Too Big for Me’

Chloë Grace Moretz says a male costar told her that she was “too big” for him to ever date.

Moretz says the actor, whom she declined to name, played her love interest in a movie when she was 15, and he was in his mid-20s.

“This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size,” Moretz, now 20, tells Variety for their Power of Young Hollywood issue. “It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.”

The actress says she went home in tears that day.

“It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there, and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me,” she says.

Moretz says that along with being fat shamed on set, she’s also been turned down for parts based on her hair color.

“Because I’m blond and there’s another blond in the movie, you can’t cast me?’” she says. “That’s such a masculine way of looking at things.”

And the gender politics in Hollywood have a big effect on her experiences on set.

“Even if you’re being paid equally, it’s the little things, especially if the male lead is bigger than you,” Moretz says. “You aren’t listened to as much, and you take a backseat.”

But Moretz also has run-ins with women in Hollywood, like her infamous feud with Kim Kardashian West over her nude bathroom photo. After Moretz tweeted to Kardashian West that she should be teaching young women that “we have so much more to offer than our bodies,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded with, “no one knows who she is.”

Moretz says she hasn’t spoken with Kardashian West since.

“It’s sad for her to reach out like that to a young woman,” Moretz says. “There’s a lot of woman-on-woman hate.”