Charlotte McKinney Says She Was Bullied for Having Large Breasts

Charlotte McKinney is best known for her bombshell figure but says she used to be bullied and shamed about her body.

“I didn’t have any girlfriends. A lot of my friends were guys, and I was called a slut by a lot of people,” the model and actress, 23, tells Ocean Drive. “I was just growing these large breasts at such a young age, not really knowing what to do with them or how to wear them. So it was definitely awkward.”

The bullying got so bad that McKinney eventually dropped out of school.

“Girls would yell at me and call me a slut,” she says. “I would go to parties and get beer thrown on my head — there was so much bullying. It was just so awful, and that’s why now I kind of use my platform to promote anti-bullying. I try to use what I went through to be a voice for it, because it’s still happening and getting even worse now with social media.”

While she’s embraced her full chest, McKinney said she would consider getting a breast reduction at some point.

“I’ve been thinking about it,” she says. “They’ve definitely gotten smaller from my diet and over time. So I can see myself getting a reduction or a lift in the future.”

And although she would consider a breast reduction or lift, she has no plans for any other plastic surgery.

“If that’s what makes you feel better, then go for it, but for me, I just don’t see the point,” McKinney told the mag. “I’ve always said I want to get a nose job, but I think it just makes you lose your face. Some things that aren’t perfect on people are actually extremely gorgeous. I think we all have funny features that we don’t like. My nose — one side is really out and the other is really in. I’ve been made fun of for it. But if I changed it, I wouldn’t look like me. That’s a feature [that] makes my face and makes me who I am.”