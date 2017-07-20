When Charlize Theron has had to put on weight for a movie role, she’s tried to make the most of it.

The actress, 41, transformed her body for her Oscar-winning role in Monster, gaining weight to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos, and more recently, she reportedly put on 35 lbs. to play a mom with three kids in the new comedy-drama Tully, which filmed last year.

Theron opened up about the experience on Sirius XM’s Howard Stern Show on Wednesday.

“Every time I’ve had to do it, I have thoroughly enjoyed it,” she said. “Walking into a place with food and not having any restrictions. No thinking, “this is not good for me.’ It’s a f—– free for all. It’s amazing.”

Some of Theron’s foods of choice? “I love pasta and bread and potato chips. Heaven would be just potato chips for me,” she said.

Although the star has admitted that gaining weight for a role is more difficult now that she’s in her forties.

“It was brutal in every sense,” Theron told Variety of putting on weight for Tully. “This time around, I really felt it in my health. The sugar put me in a massive depression. I was sick. I couldn’t lose the weight. I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying!’ And he’s like, ‘No, you’re 41. Calm down.’ ”

Now, Theron, whose new movie, Atomic Blonde is out July 21, is back to her healthy habits.

“[For breakfast now] I’ll have a V8. I’ll have three V8s. I love me a V8. I love tomato juice,” she said during her Howard Stern interview. “That’s also because I’m making two lunch boxes and trying to get two kids ready. I can’t … I can only do … I have to feed them!”

As for her new go-to beverage: “I’m off coffee right now. I drink a lot of green tea,” Theron said. “I used to love coffee but now I’m into tea now.”