Charlize Theron, Lily Collins and More Stars ‘Pink Out the Internet’ in Support of Planned Parenthood

Has your newsfeed has been flooded with pink today?

Supporters of Planned Parenthood have been sharing selfies, photos and other social media posts splashed with the color pink to voice opposition to political plans to defund the organization.

The Pink Out Day social media campaign has been getting a lot of support from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars: using the hashtag #PinkOut, celebrities — including Charlize Theron, Lily Collins, Elizabeth Banks and Connie Britton — have been sharing their support for Planned Parenthood.

I’m joining Planned Parenthood to #PinkOut the internet. I #StandWithPP & the 2.5 million who rely on them. — Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) March 29, 2017

I’m joining Planned Parenthood to #PinkOut the internet. I #StandWithPP & the 2.5 million who rely on them. https://t.co/e6WZ8BQB5U — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) March 29, 2017

I’m joining Planned Parenthood to #PinkOut the internet. I #StandWithPP & the 2.5 million who rely on them. pic.twitter.com/DQenY0F6Cd — Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) March 29, 2017

Pretty in pink. I’m joining Planned Parenthood to #PinkOut the internet. I #StandWithPP & the 2.5 million who rely on them… pic.twitter.com/OAm8E01jOh — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) March 29, 2017

I believe in a woman's right to safe, affordable, accessible, and legal reproductive healthcare. That's why I #standwithPP 💗#PinkOut 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/YnkT5yLi4i — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 29, 2017

“We’ll never stop fighting for our health, rights and communities,” tweeted Banks.

“I believe in a woman’s right to safe, affordable, accessible, and legal reproductive healthcare,” tweeted Emily Ratajkowski. “That’s why I #standwithPP.”

In addition to the online campaign, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Patty Murray will join Cecile Richards, president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and Planned Parenthood patients, partners and supporters for a rally on Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon.