From Shania Twain to Alec Baldwin: Celebrities Who've Gone Public About Battling Lyme Disease

ANWAR & BELLA HADID

Yolanda Hadid's kids, models Anwar and Bella, also suffer from the "invisible illness." In her speech at the 2016 Global Lyme Alliance, Bella explained how her passion for horseback riding — and many aspects of her life — have been hindered because of her Lyme battle.

"It was my dream of my life and what I did every single day until I just stopped and realized I didn't have the brain power to ride horses anymore, so that was the end of that," Bella explained. "I know what it feels like to not want to get out of bed from bone pains and exhaustion and days on end of not wanting to socialize or be around people because the anxiety and brain fog just isn't worth it. After years of this, you begin to get used to living with the sickness, instead of getting cured and moving on with your life."