From Shania Twain to Alec Baldwin: Celebrities Who've Gone Public About Battling Lyme Disease
These stars got candid about their battle with the tick-borne disease
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 8
SHANIA TWAIN
As a legend in the country music world, Twain kept vocal struggles under the radar so as to not worry her fans. Her singing voice — which she’s had to regain and retune from the damaging effects of dysphonia, the result of Lyme disease — is improving. “I was very scared for a little while that I wouldn’t sing again, ever,” she told PEOPLE. “I went through that moment, but I found a way. I found a way to do it.”
Using her voice to sing now, she says, requires lengthy warmups and physical therapy that’s “very, very difficult.”
2 of 8
ALEC BALDWIN
Baldwin took the stage as Master of Ceremonies at the Bay Area Lyme Foundation's 2017 gala, LymeAid, where he got candid about his struggle with the illness. "I really thought this is it, I'm not going to live," he said of his condition. "I was alone, I wasn't married at the time, I was divorced from my first wife. I was lying in bed saying, 'I'm going to die of Lyme disease,' in my bed and 'I hope someone finds me and I’m not here for too long.' "
3 of 8
YOLANDA HADID
Quite possibly the most prominent figure in advocating for Lyme disease awareness, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has spoken out about her diagnosis onstage, on social media and in her 2017 book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.
"This disease has brought me and many others to our knees, often wishing to die of utter hopelessness and exhaustion. Like I always say, you don't get it until you get it," she said at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in 2016. "It's hard for people to understand the invisible disability that owns our life especially behind the beautiful face that shines so bright on the covers of magazines."
4 of 8
ANWAR & BELLA HADID
Yolanda Hadid's kids, models Anwar and Bella, also suffer from the "invisible illness." In her speech at the 2016 Global Lyme Alliance, Bella explained how her passion for horseback riding — and many aspects of her life — have been hindered because of her Lyme battle.
"It was my dream of my life and what I did every single day until I just stopped and realized I didn't have the brain power to ride horses anymore, so that was the end of that," Bella explained. "I know what it feels like to not want to get out of bed from bone pains and exhaustion and days on end of not wanting to socialize or be around people because the anxiety and brain fog just isn't worth it. After years of this, you begin to get used to living with the sickness, instead of getting cured and moving on with your life."
5 of 8
BEN STILLER
The actor was first diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2010 — he suspects he contracted the illness on a trip to Nantucket, Massachusetts. "I'm symptom-free now," Stiller told The Hollywood Reporter in 2011, "but Lyme doesn't ever leave your system. It's a really tough thing."
6 of 8
AVRIL LAVIGNE
In her 2015 PEOPLE cover story, the singer revealed she had been battling Lyme disease for a year. "I had no idea a bug bite could do this," said Lavigne, who believes she was bit by a tick in 2014. "I was bedridden for five months."
Since being diagnosed, Lavigne has been advocating for Lyme awareness, raising funds for children and young adults who suffer from the illness.
The singer's health has also been improving, as she shared with fans via Facebook. "Overcoming Lyme Disease," she wrote in 2015. "Feels good to have my Dr. smile and tell me how much progress I am making. I’m coming out on the other side batches!!!”
7 of 8
KELLY OSBOURNE
In 2004, the star attended dad Ozzy's surprise 56th birthday party, which featured a reindeer sanctuary in the family's backyard. During the event, Kelly was bitten by a tick, which would go on to suffer from an array of symptoms, including a sore throat and stomach pains. "I've learned to advocate for myself when it comes to my health, and I trust my intuition," she wrote in her new memoir, There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch. "If I think something is wrong, I refuse to let anyone dismiss it. And sadly, I stay the f--- away from reindeer."
8 of 8
ALLY HILFIGER
"I was convinced that bugs were crawling in my body. I could feel them eating at my organs, my stomach and especially my brain," Hilfiger wrote in her new book, Bite Me: How Lyme Disease Stole My Childhood, Made Me Crazy, and Almost Killed Me, speaking of first being diagnosed with Lyme disease after being bitten by a tick in 1992 at 7 years old.
"I wasn't me anymore. I was a weakly projected image of myself on a wall, crying out for someone to help me and figure out what was wrong."
