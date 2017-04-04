Bodies
What's in a Number? 11 Celebs Sound Off on Skipping the Scale
Pink, Khloé Kardashian and more stars share why they don’t obsess over that number
1 of 11
PINK
"Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!"
— on Instagram in 2017
2 of 11
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
"I don't believe that a weight defines you. I don't weigh myself, because I don't care what number I am. I think to be happy comes from within… There's so many miserable people that are thin and they're hungry!"
— to ET in 2017
3 of 11
TINA FEY
"I don't weigh myself. I just go by if my clothes fit. I try not to participate too much in the incredible amount of wasted energy that women have around dealing with food. I just feel like being healthy is sort of a job requirement to be on TV, and being a writer is so much coping with fatigue and stress, and you just eat. You eat to stay awake."
—to Vogue in 2010
4 of 11
5 of 11
CHRISSY TEIGEN
"Honestly, I was so stuck on the scale game. Like, I was the kind of person that was, you know, pre-baby, I weighed myself like three times a day. I knew how much I weighed at 8 a.m., and I knew how much I was supposed to weigh at 1 p.m., and I knew how much I was supposed to weigh at 8 p.m. …You start to realize that it's not about the number on the scale, it's about how you project yourself."
— to ET, in 2017
6 of 11
KELLY OSBOURNE
"When you change your body, you start to get selfish. You're like, Oh, but that's still fat and that's still gross and why can't I look like that? To stop myself I have to look at how far I've come. I've learned how to eat right and look after myself. Also, I don't weigh myself. If you like what you see in front of the mirror, then what's the f---ing point of getting on a scale?"
— to Self in 2013
7 of 11
CHRISTINA AGUILERA
"I don't weigh myself — it's all about how I feel in my clothes. What looks good on one person might not look good on another body type. I happen to be very confident in my own skin. It takes time to get to that place, but it's all about embracing yourself and your body."
— to Marie Claire in 2012
8 of 11
KRISTEN BELL
"I like to stay fit and challenge myself. But I'm not going to try to be a certain size, or weigh a specific amount. I don't own a scale. My goal is to feel good and look healthy."
— to Shape in 2010
9 of 11
ANNA PAQUIN
"I dont know that there is such a thing [as a happy weight]. I think the numbers game gets a little treacherous… I do [have a scale]. Truthfully, I'm usually happiest when I'm not going anywhere near it. But you know what size your body is. And if you're working out and have a lot of muscle, you're going to weigh more. I feel good when I feel like I'm really strong. And that's not necessarily when I'm at my numerically most gratifying weight."
— to Health in 2011
10 of 11
KATHERINE HEIGL
"No, [I don't own a scale] because it can make you kind of crazy. I used to weigh myself every day at a certain time of day. Then I would write down the number and measure my body fat. It wasn't a healthy way to live. Now I can tell if I've gained or lost weight just by the way my clothes are fitting. But it's tempting to buy a scale, because I'd love to know what I weigh. Whatever—I'll just lie and say 120."
— to Glamour in 2007
11 of 11
KYRA SEDGWICK
"Food has never been easy for me. I came back from that [role in War and Love], and it triggered something ... I ate everything in sight. My weight went up and then too far down … I'm so grateful [now] that I don't get on a scale, because it's never going to be the right number."
— to More in 2010
