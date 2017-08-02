Sam Shepard Revealed He Was Engaged to Jessica Lange — and How His 'Bad Behaviors' Ruined The Romance — in Letters
These Celebs Hate Working Out As Much As You Do
These stars would rather embark on a cheat day binge than go to Pilates class (same)
SOFIA VERGARA
"For me it's punishment," the Modern Family actress told the New York Times of her thoughts on exercise. "It's not like, 'Oh, let me relax and go to the gym.' It's not my 'me time' or my fun time. No. It’s my torture time. So of course I try to avoid it or make excuses every time. But I do try to do it at least three times a week if I'm not shooting. I wish I loved it. Believe me, I wish."
EVA LONGORIA
The Desperate Housewives alum may boast a strong core and penchant for running, but Longoria has a very relatable attitude when it comes to fitness. "I don't enjoy working out," the actress admitted to Health. "I always wish my trainer doesn't show up! I'm always like, 'I hope he cancels, I hope he cancels …' "
BLAKE LIVELY
"I've said before I hate the gym," the mom of two revealed. "I eat chocolate; yes, that part is true. But what they don't print is I hate the gym, so what I do instead is find other ways to be active."
JESSICA ALBA
For the business mogul, limiting gym time lessens the pain — if only for a brief moment. "Sometimes I do sprint intervals just because I hate working out," she told Women's Health. "Anything where I have to do something but I can get my mind off of doing it, that's so much better for me than anything that's repetitive."
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
The model and actress often flaunts her incredible body on Instagram, but has said she doesn't work out, and instead prefers going on long walks.
"I don't have a trainer, and I don't really go to the gym," Ratajkowski told The New York Times. "I go on long walks or hikes with my girlfriends. That's about it. I'm just not a crazy fitness person. I'm definitely an outlier in the industry."
SALMA HAYEK
"Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn't develop that," the actress told PEOPLE. "I don't have time to exercise. I am working. I've had some 20-hour days." Instead, Hayek says she stays toned by keeping her muscles activated throughout the day. "I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long, so even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles," she explained.
RIHANNA
"I hate going to the gym and doing it the old-fashioned way," the singer revealed to Vogue. "I hate anything that's too straightforward, too routine, too familiar. I get bored really, really quickly."
EMMA STONE
"I had a trainer during Spider-Man and I discovered I have deep-seated rage when I'm holding heavy weights over my head," the Oscar winner said, revealing her disdain for exercise. "Whatever dormant anger I have in me, that's where it comes out. That's not the kind of working out I want to do. I would much rather sleep at night than want to throw a weight across a room at someone. I'm usually a pretty peaceful person, but for some reason when I get in the gym something bubbles up in me."
JENNIFER LOPEZ
One look at Lopez's toned middle will have anyone thinking the singer-actress is a big fan of pumping iron — but that's not exactly the case. "It's so not easy. I hate it just like anybody else," she revealed. "It's not fun. You do it because you want to feel good and it does make you feel good after you do it."
LAUREN CONRAD
"I'm not a huge fan of the gym, to be honest," the lifestyle guru told Shape. "When I have to go to the gym and put an hour in, I'm just staring at the clock."
MARY J. BLIGE
The singer read our own thoughts when speaking to WebMD: "I do not love it. I wish there was a pill you could take that could do everything that is in that gym."
