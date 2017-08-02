These Celebs Hate Working Out As Much As You Do

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

The model and actress often flaunts her incredible body on Instagram, but has said she doesn't work out, and instead prefers going on long walks.

"I don't have a trainer, and I don't really go to the gym," Ratajkowski told The New York Times. "I go on long walks or hikes with my girlfriends. That's about it. I'm just not a crazy fitness person. I'm definitely an outlier in the industry."