Bodies
11 Celebs Who Got Really Real About ... Ahem ... Self-Pleasure
See what Gabrielle Union, Molly Shannon and more celebs have to say about enjoying extra special alone time
GABRIELLE UNION
"[When I was five] I used to have an oversized stuffed animal that had like a potbelly, and I'd laid on it. And I was like, 'whoa, oh, oh, ignition, hello!' Yeah, I was like, 'This is awesome if I kinda hump this stuffed animal.' I just knew that it was amazing. What I was feeling was awesome and I just rolled with it — to this day… Self-love is the best love. [In my book, We're Going to Need More Wine] I also talk about thinking that because that's where I thought the fun was, I thought that my clitoris was my vagina. It just never occurred to me to do a deeper dive, because that was amazing. What else could there be?"
— on Sway's Universe
MOLLY SHANNON
"I would always go, 'Father forgive me for I have sinned, I masturbated this week,' [in confession]. And he was like, 'You shouldn't do that, Molly.' But then I would go in the week after that and I would be like, 'I'm sorry, Father forgive me, I masturbated again…' I was like, 'Is this really so bad?' I didn't think it was so bad, but they said it was a sin."
— on Conan
GINA RODRIGUEZ
"I was definitely raised with [purity culture]. In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating. Oh my God, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much! It's okay to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn't good that I felt bad about touching myself. And it isn't bad that I want to share my love with my boyfriend. I'm 32 years old, I'm an adult, I can do that!"
— to Bust
SHAILENE WOODLEY
"As a young woman you don't learn how to pleasure yourself, you don't learn what an orgasm should be, you don't learn that you should have feelings of satisfaction ... I've always had a dream of making a book called There's No Right Way to Masturbate. If masturbation were taught in school, I wonder how [many] fewer people would get herpes aged 16, or pregnant at 14?"
— to Net-A-Porter
DRAKE
"If you send [nudes] without me asking, it's like, 'You've done this before.' But I'm away a lot. If there's a woman I'm into, I might want to get a picture from her to handle business myself, as opposed to doing something I might regret."
— to Elle
DANIEL RADCLIFFE
"Yeah, I was like every other teenager in that sense... I think I started very early— before my teens. But not when I was on set. I wasn’t going, When is Alan Rickman going to nail this scene so I can run back to my trailer?... It would have been embarrassing to walk back on set and look the dignitaries of British acting royalty in the eye, knowing what I’d been doing."
— to Playboy
AMBER ROSE
"Masturbate in front of the mirror. I'm the queen of that ... I highly suggest it by the way. Just go home and masturbate in the mirror. It's f---ing amazing. You should try it."
EVA LONGORIA
"I didn't begin enjoying sex until I started masturbating. Before that, I really wasn't sexual. I bought my first vibrator three years ago. It's a shame I didn't discover it sooner. Now I give Rabbit vibrators to all my girlfriends. They scream when they unwrap it. The best gift I can give them is an orgasm."
— to Self
TAYLOR MOMSEN
"I'm a promoter of masturbation. Don't sleep around – learn yourself first! Guys do, but girls don't. And that's why girls have so many bad experiences. But you can know your body, know yourself, know what feels good. You don't have to give yourself away just to have sexual relevance. Because I don't think sex is something people should be afraid of. It's part of human nature, so I don't think it should be so shameful – particularly for girls and young girls."
—to The Guardian
JOHN MAYER
"I am the new generation of masturbator. I've seen it all. Before I make coffee, I've seen more butt holes than a proctologist does in a week… I mean, I have masturbated myself out of serious problems in my life. The phone doesn't pick up because I'm masturbating. And I have excused myself at the oddest times so as to not make mistakes. If Tiger Woods only knew when to jerk off. It has a true market value, like gold bullion. First of all, I don't jerk off because I'm horny. I'm sort of half-chick. It's like District 9. I can fire alien weapons. I can insert a tampon. No, I do it because I want to take a brain bath. It's like a hot whirlpool for my brain, in a brain space that is 100 percent agreeable with itself."
— to Rolling Stone
ROBERT DOWNEY JR.
"I was a compulsive, serial masturbator, but the funny thing is, looking back on it, it was the best thing I could have been. I utilized that organ and rode it for everything it was worth."
— to Rolling Stone
