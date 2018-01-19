11 Celebs Who Got Really Real About ... Ahem ... Self-Pleasure

GABRIELLE UNION

"[When I was five] I used to have an oversized stuffed animal that had like a potbelly, and I'd laid on it. And I was like, 'whoa, oh, oh, ignition, hello!' Yeah, I was like, 'This is awesome if I kinda hump this stuffed animal.' I just knew that it was amazing. What I was feeling was awesome and I just rolled with it — to this day… Self-love is the best love. [In my book, We're Going to Need More Wine] I also talk about thinking that because that's where I thought the fun was, I thought that my clitoris was my vagina. It just never occurred to me to do a deeper dive, because that was amazing. What else could there be?"

— on Sway's Universe