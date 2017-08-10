The Celeb Guide to … Getting the Body of Your Dreams

While Kim Kardashian West's selfies and outlandish style choices keep us mesmerized, it's the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's dedication to fitness that has got us hooked. Back in June, the reality star shared her workout routine – which consists of "Running 4 miles, planks, push ups, 1000 jump ropes & abs" – on Snapchat with her followers. "We all have our hang-ups and things we might want to change, but my curves make me who I am," says Kardashian West, who is a few pounds away from her goal weight of 120 lbs. "So I embrace my body and the changes I've gone through. If anything, those changes remind me of what I'm able to create with my body: two little angels that I love beyond words."