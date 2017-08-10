Bodies
The Celeb Guide to … Getting the Body of Your Dreams
Who needs a personal trainer when you have this crew of celebrities?
By Grace Gavilanes
We Tried It: Sarah Hyland's Favorite Aerial Yoga Fitness Class
FIND A GO-TO FITNESS APP
While Jessica Biel usually opts for circuit training and yoga for her fitness routine, the actress revealed in a Reddit AMA that she also uses YogaGlo — a monthly membership for yoga and meditation enthusiasts. "You can do it all, anytime, anywhere," she wrote of the website and app. "[I] just think they're a really good resource."
CHANGE IT UP TO KEEP THINGS INTERESTING
In the November issue of Self, Shay Mitchell discusses her passion for fitness, telling the mag she works out several times a week by boxing, circuit training, cross training, playing tennis and swimming. "I like to switch it up so I don't get bored," she says. "Sometimes I'll just go to the UCLA track and run up and down the bleachers."
TRY WORKING OUT TWICE A DAY
While exercising sounds downright daunting to most humans, Khloé Kardashian revels in the two-a-day workouts every once in a while, specifically before a big life event like her 32nd birthday. "The reason that I tried them a couple months back was because I really just wanted to shock and challenge my body," the reality star writes on her website and app, adding that these trips to the gym shouldn't be a longterm commitment. "Athletes only do it for two to three weeks before they start their season. It's definitely not a lifestyle, and it's way too much on your body to do this for even three months."
SAY YES TO CHEAT DAYS
A life without pizza or burgers is an unhappy one – and Julianne Hough, whose favorite food is pizza, is fully aware of that fact. "I want everyone to know that I'm not Miss Perfect. You can cheat every once in a while, and that's okay," says the Dancing with the Stars alum. "You can still have a fit body as long as you work out regularly and eat relatively healthfully throughout your life."
STICK TO A STRICT EXERCISE REGIMEN
While Kim Kardashian West's selfies and outlandish style choices keep us mesmerized, it's the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's dedication to fitness that has got us hooked. Back in June, the reality star shared her workout routine – which consists of "Running 4 miles, planks, push ups, 1000 jump ropes & abs" – on Snapchat with her followers. "We all have our hang-ups and things we might want to change, but my curves make me who I am," says Kardashian West, who is a few pounds away from her goal weight of 120 lbs. "So I embrace my body and the changes I've gone through. If anything, those changes remind me of what I'm able to create with my body: two little angels that I love beyond words."
REMEMBER: SLEEP IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN EXERCISE
Ever wondered the secret to Karlie Kloss' fit frame? It's more obvious than you think. Aside from clocking in hours at the gym and snacking on pretty acai bowls, the supermodel picks sleep over exercising. "If you have a choice where you've only been sleeping five or six hours and can sleep an extra hour or work out, sleep an extra hour," her trainer, Anna Kaiser, tells New York Magazine's The Cut. "You're running your body down, which will affect your energy and hold onto excess water and weight. It will make you hungrier."
DITCH THE GLUTEN & SOY
For her role in The Shallows, Blake Lively, who had given birth to daughter James eight months prior to filming, prepped her body with a strict diet of foods that didn't contain gluten or soy. "Once you remove soy, you realize you're eating no processed foods. So that's basically what I did," she told Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O'Henderson. "No processed foods and then working out." Despite the rigorous diet, Lively found herself eating well. "I was still able to have sugar and all of those things. It's all in moderation," she reveals. "You just have a balance of protein, carbs, and vegetables. And it wasn't the worst. Like, I was eating rice and sushi."
APPRECIATE YOUR BODY FOR WHAT IT IS
While eating healthy and putting in work at the gym is important, nothing compares to being conscious of how you view your body, according to Kate Winslet. "I stand in front of the mirror and say to [daughter] Mia, 'We are so lucky we have a shape. We're so lucky we're curvy. We're so lucky that we've got good bums.' And she'll say, 'Mummy, I know, thank God,' " the Oscar winner recounts of the self-esteem-building exercise she does with her daughter. "It's paying off."
CONCOCT A GOOD-FOR-YOU SMOOTHIE
Found: your new favorite post-workout drink, thanks to Kylie Jenner. The beauty maven recently documented her smoothie skills on Snapchat by whipping up a nutrient-rich beverage consisting of spinach, kale, pineapple, frozen blueberries, strawberries and "a little bit" of orange juice. "Hmm, not bad, people," she says in the video.
