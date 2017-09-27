Emma Stone, Renée Zellweger & More Celebs Who Gained or Lost Weight for a Film Role — And How They Did It

CHRISTIAN BALE IN THE MACHINIST AND AMERICAN HUSTLE

Bale is famous for going above and beyond to get into character, and his performances in The Machinist and American Hustle are perfect examples of that dedication. To play an emaciated insomniac in The Machinist, Bale underwent one of the most drastic transformations in Hollywood history. He whittled his weight down to just 121 pounds — practically nothing on the frame of a six-foot tall male. "Interestingly, I did find that mentally it was very, very calming being that skinny, because you really didn’t have any energy for expending on unnecessary things, so you just kept it simple," he told MovieWeb of the weight loss. He ate just an apple and a can of tuna a day to lose the weight.

For his role in American Hustle, however, Bale gained 43 lbs., topping out at 228 — a 100-lb. difference from where he was when he filmed The Machinist. "I ate lots of doughnuts, a whole lot of cheeseburgers and whatever I could get my hands on," he said of his efforts to gain weight. "I literally ate anything that came my way."