Bodies
From Amber Rose to Queen Latifah: Celebs Who Underwent Breast Reduction Surgery
Amber Rose is the latest star to reveal she’s going under the knife
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 11
AMBER ROSE
The model, who has long wanted to undergo the procedure, shared she was going through with it on Instagram in January 2018. "My Breast Reduction surgery is tmrw," she wrote, adding several emojis to explain her current state of mind. In a second photo, she detailed her feelings, writing, "I’m really scared and really excited at the same time."
The decision to have a breast reduction has long been in the works for the mother of one. In July 2017, the star revealed on Instagram that she had been "thinking about getting a breast reduction this year."
While Rose waited until the beginning of 2018 to have the surgery, she revealed that the procedure was something she wanted because "my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra."
2 of 11
STASSI SCHROEDER
In 2015, the Vanderpump Rules star chose to undergo the plastic surgery operation to reduce her breast size from a DDD to a regular D, which she calls "one of the best decisions of my life."
"My nipples are seven inches higher than they used to be and it’s awesome. I refuse to wear a bra now," the Straight Up with Stassi podcast host said. "I refuse to wear a bra because I'm so excited that I have smaller boobs and that my nipples are not pointed down to my knees. It is one of the best decisions that I ever made."
3 of 11
KELLY DODD
While stopping by PEOPLE Now, the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about the decision behind her breast reduction surgery. Dodd revealed she wanted to reduce her 32GG breasts because, as she stated on the show, "they were way too big for [her] body" and a strain on her back.
Now, post-surgery, she's thrilled with the results. "I love them. They look great naked," Dodd told PEOPLE. "They're up and they're perky. However, I wanted them a little bit smaller. I've always had big boobs since I was a kid. I wanted them a little bit smaller than they are now, but they look great naked."
4 of 11
ARIEL WINTER
In a 2015 interview with Glamour.com, the Modern Family star opened up about her overwhelming (and sudden) breast development at age 15, and the emotional and physical pain that led to her breast reduction surgery that June, when she went from a size 32F cup to a 34D.
"It really did happen overnight," she said of her unexpected growth spurt. "I remember being in my sister’s wedding and being so flat and thinking, 'I just wish I could grow boobs!' And then overnight I did. But then they kept growing and growing and growing, and it didn’t seem like they were going to stop."
After two years of feeling unhappy due to the body-shaming comments she'd regularly encounter as well as her limited outfit options, Winter made the decision to go under the knife.
“I didn’t want to not tell anybody and then have another million stories [say], ‘What happened to Ariel? She looks so different.’ And I also think there’s some good that can come from [telling] my story," she told Glamour.com. "It’s something that I did to better my life and better my health, and I think that can benefit a lot of young girls. I have felt happier with myself than I ever have.”
5 of 11
PATTI STANGER
"I had a breast reduction," the Millionaire Matchmaker star told PEOPLE in 2009, adding that she found her plastic surgeon while watching an episode of E!'s Dr. 90210. "[They] went from out-of-proportion to a perfect teardrop. Now I take off my shirt and they're high and beautiful."
6 of 11
SOLEIL MOON FRYE
By the time she was 15, the Punky Brewster alum, who is now 41, had a size 38DD bust line. She revealed to PEOPLE back in 1993 that she couldn't even jog around the corner from her home without boys taunting, "Hey, Punky Boobster!" She added: "People started to think of me as a bimbo."
Ahead of her 16th birthday, the actress — who suffered from a medical condition termed gigantomastia (literally, giant breasts) — decided to have breast-reduction surgery. "I didn’t know I would be so happy," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I am just loving myself right now. I’m finally free to be the teenager that I am."
7 of 11
QUEEN LATIFAH
In an effort to aid her shoulder and back pain, the Girls Trip star opted to reduce her breast size in 2003, but was hesitant at first, as she told PEOPLE in 2007. "I didn’t want to get it. But I had lost 25 pounds and my breasts didn’t go anywhere!" she revealed. "I was still carrying that load. I didn’t quite want them to be this small."
8 of 11
PATRICIA HEATON
"Vanity. I mean it. Vanity," the actress told PEOPLE of her decision to undergo breast reduction surgery. "My breasts were hanging down to here from breastfeeding those babies, and my nipples were like platters. I wanted to fit into the gowns that I finally got to wear."
9 of 11
ROSEANNE BARR
Not one to shy away from spilling the details, the actress got candid about her breast reduction, telling PEOPLE of her pre- and post-surgery breasts: "They were like French bread. They're round, not oblong now. [Now] when I [lie] down they don't cover my nose."
10 of 11
MARIE OSMOND
"I had very large breasts. I had a breast reduction," Osmond revealed during an appearance on The Talk in 2013. "I was my mother's daughter. I was in like, [in my 20s]."
11 of 11
STAR JONES
Around the time of her gastric bypass surgery, the former The View host also underwent a breast reduction and lift in 2003.
See Also
More
More
Jen Widerstrom Admits She Needs a Body Reset After 'Drinking a Lot' and 'Eating Fast Food'
Arianna Huffington Encourages Uninterrupted Personal Time: 'We Want to Change the Cultural Norm'
Monica Potter Clarifies That She's Not Pregnant — She Has Colitis: 'Go and Get a Colonoscopy'
Family By the Ton's Naomi Anderson Caught Hiding Junk Food Ahead of Her Weight Loss Surgery
CrossFit Members Quit After Owner Posts Controversial Videos of Female Clients’ Butts