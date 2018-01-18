From Amber Rose to Queen Latifah: Celebs Who Underwent Breast Reduction Surgery

AMBER ROSE

The model, who has long wanted to undergo the procedure, shared she was going through with it on Instagram in January 2018. "My Breast Reduction surgery is tmrw," she wrote, adding several emojis to explain her current state of mind. In a second photo, she detailed her feelings, writing, "I’m really scared and really excited at the same time."

The decision to have a breast reduction has long been in the works for the mother of one. In July 2017, the star revealed on Instagram that she had been "thinking about getting a breast reduction this year."

While Rose waited until the beginning of 2018 to have the surgery, she revealed that the procedure was something she wanted because "my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra."