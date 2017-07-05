Bodies
The Celeb Guide to Staying Fit with Your Significant Other
Let Ciara, Miley Cyrus and more stars teach you how to get physical with your loved one
1 of 13
TRAIN LIKE OLYMPIANS
Ciara and Russell Wilson stay in shape with the help of matching battle ropes at the gym — all while inspiring us to maybe do the same next time we're feeling athletic.
2 of 13
BRING YOUR FAMILY ALONG
Your furry family, that is. Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth are big animal lovers, so it's no surprise that the couple has their pups, Mary Jane and Dora, join them on their workouts.
3 of 13
CHANGE UP THE SCENERY
Staying active is a lot more fun when you're on vacation in, say, Italy. Bradley Cooper and his supermodel girlfriend, Irina Shayk, went for an invigorating swim in Lake Garda, simultaneously maintaining (and showing off) their beach bodies.a
4 of 13
STICK TO A RHYTHM
Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth are all about sticking together when it comes to morning jogs; the pair are literally always in sync.
5 of 13
REMEMBER: EXERCISE DOESN'T NEED TO TAKE PLACE AT THE GYM
Take it from Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, who are pros at trying out-of-the-box workouts that feel more like fun (Hiking! Skiing!) than straight agony.
6 of 13
ACT AS EACH OTHER'S COACH
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have the right idea. The married duo are fans of kickboxing, which not only provides a full body workout, but also promotes teamwork among couples.
7 of 13
GO MATCHY-MATCHY WITH YOUR WORKOUT LOOK
Because matching your outfits at the club is so overrated. Coordinate your gym gear á la Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, who sported cute SoulCycle shirts for their spin class.
8 of 13
KISS BREAKS > WATER BREAKS
As the ancient Chinese proverb goes: A couple that SoulCycles together, stays together. Position your machines close together so you can exchange kisses for energy boosts throughout the workout. The class may hate you, but hey, you didn't come here to make friends.
9 of 13
BREAK A SWEAT WHILE MAKING SURE YOUR KIDS DON'T BREAK ANYTHING
Ever wanted to actually accomplish something while your kids do whatever it is they're doing? Take a page from Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett– they kicked a ball around intermittently during their kids' soccer game. Don't have kids? Even better – go for a run without worrying about children scraping their knees or crying inexplicably.
10 of 13
ACCESSORIZE APPROPRIATELY
You still want to look good for your partner, even if you're sweating off all your makeup. Opt for cute accessories – we like Fergie's rhinestone-studded fanny pack and rock-and-roll trucker hat.
11 of 13
GET A LITTLE COMPETITIVE
Justin Timberlake knows what's up – a little playfulness goes a long way in passing the time during a particularly tough sweat session. And when you're as fit as Jessica Biel, we imagine you thrive on that competition.
12 of 13
HOLD HANDS (AND YOUR PHONES)
Going on a long, vigorous stroll together? Add instant romance by holding hands and texting each other sweet nothings throughout the walk — like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.
13 of 13
DO YOUR OWN THING
While Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum are clearly running together (and appear to be in step, wow), they're each in their own respective zones, listening to music and focusing on the sweet, sweet burn of cardio.
