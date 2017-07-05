The Celeb Guide to Staying Fit with Your Significant Other

BREAK A SWEAT WHILE MAKING SURE YOUR KIDS DON'T BREAK ANYTHING

Ever wanted to actually accomplish something while your kids do whatever it is they're doing? Take a page from Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett– they kicked a ball around intermittently during their kids' soccer game. Don't have kids? Even better – go for a run without worrying about children scraping their knees or crying inexplicably.