19 Stars Who Battled Eating Disorders – and Came Out Stronger

SADIE ROBERTSON

The 20-year-old Duck Dynasty star and working model got personal about a secret eating disorder she battled for nearly a year in a candid post on her blog, speaking out for the first time about the private pain she experienced.

“I struggled with an eating problem connected to a negative body image,” Robertson said, adding that she kept the disorder from everyone in her life including her mother. “It was dark. It was ugly. It was insanely difficult. It was done in secret. It was hidden. … My self-worth was demolished, and I began to lose sight of my true identity.” Now, Robertson said she’s 15 pounds heavier than she was after competing on Dancing with the Stars in 2014. “I am feeling good,” she said. “If it means being ‘less beautiful’ in the world’s eyes, that’s okay with me. As long as I still get to seek out real beauty – the kind that is found in God’s word, and is painted out in the world before me.”

“Do these old thoughts come back from time to time? Absolutely, but it is my job to take authority over them,” she continued.