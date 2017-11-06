See Them Go: Stars Who've Run the New York City Marathon

Unfortunately the 2015 race didn't end as planned for the former 30 Rock star, who was hit with a serious leg pain around mile 25 and had to be helped across the finish line by fellow runners. But "the kindness of other runners on such an incredible day is emotionally overwhelming," she wrote. "I'm so thankful for them and thankful for everyone who came out and cheered me on. I finished later than my goal, but I'm so happy I was able to finish. Marathoners rock!"