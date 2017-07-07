Bodies
13 Stars Get Really Real About What It's Like to Have Curves
Serena Williams, Sofia Vergara and more stars open up about living with ample booties and breasts
Posted on
More
Ben Affleck Dating Lindsay Shookus: 5 Things to Know About the Saturday Night Live Producer
1 of 13
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
"There's this thing that happens to me: 'Oh, she's too sexy.' It's like an anti-woman thing, that people don't want to work with me because my boobs are too big. What's wrong with boobs? They're a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?"
2 of 13
SERENA WILLIAMS
"When I was younger, it was hard seeing all these thin athletes when I had more muscular curves and was big-busted. Just try running with DDs that are bouncing seven inches up and down! It's distracting, not to mention dangerous, because you can tear ligaments."
— to The Times Magazine
3 of 13
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
"I think any woman who is curvy and wears a gown to an event is, like, super-sexualised. I mean, at the time I was 18, 19. I was young. I've always been curvy. It runs in the family. Throw on an evening frock and it's like all of a sudden you have boobs and everyone is like: 'bombshell!' Instantly it was: 'The new Marilyn.'"
4 of 13
JENNIFER LOPEZ
"It's about time it's the year of the booty… Before we were just considered heavy. Like we weren't 'in shape' or whatever if you had a big butt or something. So now, it's kind of nice that people are embracing womanly curves in that way. Years ago when I came out to LA to act and sing and dance and be on In Living Color, I was considered heavy. My thighs were too big, my butt was too big, I had a small waist, I wasn't like everybody else and I knew that. But at the end of the day, this is who I am, and this is different than what you're used to but it's beautiful too.
"People have come up to me over the years so many times and told me, 'Thank you. I have a J. Lo booty…' And it may seem silly but it does make people feel better about who they are and that not one thing is beauty, all different types of things are beautiful."
5 of 13
SOFIA VERGARA
"I mean, a normal girl will just put the dress on and leave. I need them to be like an armory. My dresses are like a work of art inside because, you know, I am 40 years old, I had a baby, and I am a 32F boob. And they are real still. When they are fake, you take the bra off and they are still there, perfect! Me—no, so I have to bring them up! I have to build the dresses up to here so that the bras—ach, it's a whole, der—ugh—tchah"
— to Vogue
6 of 13
ASHLEY GRAHAM
"[My husband] calls me 'butt.' I don't think I have to explain myself."
— to Vogue
7 of 13
KATE UPTON
"I wish I had smaller boobs every day of my life as I love to wear spaghetti tops braless or go for the smallest bikini designs. Every single day, I'm like, 'Oh, man, it would be so much easier,' especially if people didn't constantly bring them up. But the grass is always greener, as they say!"
8 of 13
ARIEL WINTER
"Women are already over-sexualized, and I grew into my body so young. I was 13, 14 years old, and I looked 19. Suddenly, people didn’t want to talk about my job—they just wanted to talk about my cleavage. I'd go to awards shows and the next day see everyone on the Internet telling me I shouldn't look like this and dress like that. The conversation became about my looks instead of my talent and work—everything that I didn't want. I even started getting messages from older male fans, and let’s just say they were gross.
"Sometimes, it felt like even my work was defined by my body. I was offered a lot of older roles because I wasn’t able to play 'younger' anymore.
"It's really difficult to be such a small girl and have so much weight on your chest. You physically hurt. You can't find clothes that fit right. I couldn't find a cute bathing suit. Everything looked like I was trying to be 'sexy.' It didn't help that I didn't look like any of my friends my age."
— in an essay for Motto
9 of 13
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
"I don't get the fact, like, why [my butt] is talked about. I don't get it. Sometimes I get bored of talking about it … most women have one."
— to Heat
10 of 13
JESSICA SIMPSON
"My boobs just have their own life. They have a way of making themselves present… I thought I was going to get a breast reduction, but after having kids, I look at myself and I'm like, you know what, my boobs are actually really big, but I like how they are. They're an asset, and [my husband] Eric loves them still.”
11 of 13
BELLA THORNE
"Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and [Scott Disick] tried to fix it for me and it looks like he's grabbing my boob [in pictures]. That's very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big — they come out of my shirt all the time! You can't keep those suckers down."
12 of 13
CHRISTINA HENDRICKS
"If there's anything to be learned from me it's that I'm learning to celebrate what I was born with, even though it's sometimes been inconvenient. Having larger breasts has made it harder for me to shop throughout the years, but I've learnt to love it. It's so bizarre that people are constantly asking if my breasts are real or fake. They're so obviously real that anyone who's ever seen or touched a breast would know."
— to the Daily Mail
13 of 13
NINA AGDAL
"God, [food goes to] my butt. My friends always joke around because whenever I turn around, I'll bump into stuff because I forget that it's there. In stores, I'll knock over glasses or candles or whatever. Everything goes there or on my face. But definitely down there."
— to Health
See Also
More
Ben Affleck Dating Lindsay Shookus: 5 Things to Know About the Saturday Night Live Producer
More
Kelsea Ballerini’s Trainer Erin Oprea Shares 4 Exercises to Get the Singer’s Ripped Abs
From Maria Menounos to Gigi Hadid: 13 Celebs Who Went Public with Their Health Battles — and Why They Did
‘Human Ken Doll’ Rodrigo Alves May Lose His Nose After Excessive Surgeries: ‘I Feel Like Crying’
How Strength Training Changes Your Body For Good
Athletes Bare All in ESPN's Body Issue