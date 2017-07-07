13 Stars Get Really Real About What It's Like to Have Curves

JENNIFER LOPEZ

"It's about time it's the year of the booty… Before we were just considered heavy. Like we weren't 'in shape' or whatever if you had a big butt or something. So now, it's kind of nice that people are embracing womanly curves in that way. Years ago when I came out to LA to act and sing and dance and be on In Living Color, I was considered heavy. My thighs were too big, my butt was too big, I had a small waist, I wasn't like everybody else and I knew that. But at the end of the day, this is who I am, and this is different than what you're used to but it's beautiful too.

"People have come up to me over the years so many times and told me, 'Thank you. I have a J. Lo booty…' And it may seem silly but it does make people feel better about who they are and that not one thing is beauty, all different types of things are beautiful."

— to MTV News