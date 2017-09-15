Julianne Hough

Hough first had endometriosis symptoms at age 15, but the disorder was so under-the-radar at the time that she didn't know something was wrong.

"I thought that this was just the kind of pain you have when you’re on your period,” Hough, 29, told PEOPLE. “For years, I was just thinking that was normal and never really talked about it.”

She finally faced the disorder head-on — and learned what it was — when she had to be rushed to the hospital from the Dancing with the Stars set in 2008.

“I found out that I had endometriosis and that I needed to get surgery that week,” she says.

Now Hough, who works with AbbVie on their "Get in the Know About ME in EndoMEtriosis" campaign, wants women to speak openly about endometriosis.

"I don’t care about being private about this anymore because I really want the women that are going through debilitating pain to benefit from my story or this campaign.”