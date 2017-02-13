Celebrities Who Have Opened Up About Heart Health

Toni Braxton

Braxton is a survivor of pericarditis, an inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart

"I have heart disease, and I found out about five or four years ago,” the singer, now 49, told PEOPLE in 2008.

She was originally under the impression she felt the way she did simply because she was exhausted.

“I was disappointed [when I was diagnosed]. I didn’t get it."

After finding out about her heart disease, Braxton stopped eating unhealthy foods at night.

"I had to make lifestyle and diet changes,” she said. “I eat relatively well, but sometimes having those pizzas and burgers late at night — I had to change that.”