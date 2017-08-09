8 Times Celebs Used Their Bikini Pictures to Empower Others

NIA JAX

The WWE star may seem confident inside the ring, but she admitted that she often feels insecure outside of it.

"Posting a picture of myself in a bathing suit is VERY hard for me. I have never been one to show off too much skin, and it's not just because I'm a larger woman. After this amazing #Wrestlemania weekend I had a chance to speak to a bunch of young women & men. Most, if not all of them, mentioned that my #BodyPositive mindset had helped them to be able to find confidence within themselves, which really touched me and even brought me to tears numerous times," she captioned a swimsuit selfie.

"Don't get me wrong, there have been many occasions where I wished I could be thinner or have a different nose or hairline to fit in, but I realized that fitting in is not always as important as it seems; I realized that I love standing out in positive ways!"