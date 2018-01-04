Bodies
DJ Khaled! Oprah! Valerie! See How These Celeb Diet Spokespeople Transformed Their Bodies Through the Years
With DJ Khaled joining Weight Watchers, see how other stars have found success on their plans
By Grace Gavilanes
DJ KHALED
Diet Program: Weight Watchers
The record producer has recently been named a Weight Watchers member and social media ambassador, which he announced, appropriately enough, on both Instagram and Snapchat in January 2018. "Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him," he said in the posted video clip, which also featured son Asahd.
OPRAH WINFREY
Diet Program: Weight Watchers
The media mogul purchased a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers in October 2015 before starting the program, which has led to Winfrey's over-40-lb. weight loss. "This has been the easiest process that I’ve ever experienced,” she previously told PEOPLE in 2017. “At no time during meals do I deprive myself."
KIRSTIE ALLEY
Diet Program: Jenny Craig
Arguably the most notable of celebrity diet spokespeople, Alley first began her relationship with Jenny Craig back in 2004, serving as the company's spokesperson for three years. Despite losing 75 lbs., the star ended up gaining weight years later. Recently, Alley got back on track by re-upping on the diet plan, dropping a total of 50 lbs. "There's this certain place I hit where I felt really energetic and agile," she told PEOPLE. "I was like, I want to keep going with this!"
VALERIE BERTINELLI
Diet Program: Jenny Craig
Following in Alley's footsteps, the Hot in Cleveland star signed up as another celebrity face of Jenny Craig. After publicly vowing to shed 30 lbs. on a 2007 PEOPLE cover, the actress went on to lose more than 40 lbs., debuting her toned look in a bikini just in time for her 49th birthday. Most recently, however, the actress opened up about gaining "a few pounds" following a foot injury. "It started to panic me and panic me. And then I thought, well, wait a minute. This is my body. I'm almost 54. I broke my foot," Bertinelli said during an appearance on The Talk. "I started thinking, 'Why do I feel so much shame?' We need to take the shame out of it."
MARIE OSMOND
Diet Program: NutriSystem
The star's partnership with NutriSystem is still going strong. Osmond, who lost 46 lbs. in the span of five months in 2007 after giving NutriSystem's program a try, has maintained her weight loss through the years. "I call it the female F-word," she told PEOPLE about turning 50 back in 2009. But, she is quick to add, "I have eight beautiful children. I'm crazy busy, and I feel fantastic. So, that can be, 'Fifty – the F-word – Feel Fantastic.' I love it."
QUEEN LATIFAH
Diet Program: Jenny Craig
Alley and Bertinelli found a new ally in Queen Latifah, who signed on as the company's celebrity spokesperson in 2007. Though the rapper-turned-actress has always embraced her curves, she turned to the diet plan to get her health in check – without putting so much focus on "getting skinny." "My jeans are looser, I feel more energetic," she told PEOPLE of shedding 20 lbs. during her two years on the program. "People dig it. They come up to me and say 'I'm glad you're talking about the health side of it.' People get that message, which is important too."
JESSICA SIMPSON
Diet Program: Weight Watchers
Simpson hopped on the Weight Watchers bandwagon following the birth of her daughter Maxwell in 2012. But after the singer-actress got pregnant with son Ace, she had to put her weight-loss goals on hold, picking them up again a few months after his birth. The result? Losing 60 lbs. and gaining a newfound appreciation for exercise. "[Husband] Eric and I go on walks together," she told USA Today in 2013. "I try and walk about four miles a day consistently. It makes me feel better."
MARIAH CAREY
Diet Program: Jenny Craig
In the early 2010s, Carey helped re-launch Jenny Craig into "Jenny" (the company's rebranding) by becoming a celebrity spokesperson. The singer, who has kept off the extra weight post-pregnancy, revealed in a 2011 appearance on The Rosie Show that she had lost a total of 70 lbs. on the program. "The whole point of this is not just like: 'Oh, hey, look at me and my weight loss, I'm fantastic.' It's really health," she said. "Like I said, I learned it when I became helpless and felt so vulnerable like never before in my life."
JANET JACKSON
Diet Program: NutriSystem
Jackson became the spokeswoman of NutriSystem in December 2011 after years of yo-yo dieting. What followed was significant weight loss and an enviable set of washboard abs, which she had no problem showing off on her recent world tour. Though her body transformation is an obvious one, the singer admits that she doesn't know how many pounds she's shed because she avoids weighing herself. "I don't think [stepping on the scale] is healthy. You're setting yourself up to fail and women's bodies fluctuate every month – certain time of the month in particular – we bloat a great deal," she told PEOPLE.
SHARON OSBOURNE
Diet Program: Atkins
Over the years, Osbourne has been candid about her 1999 gastric bypass – but the decision didn't make her vanish, leading The Talk cohost to turn to the Atkins diet (and become a spokesperson for the protein-heavy method) in 2012. "I don't guilt myself out," she told ET, "because the next day, I'll start with my Atkins breakfast sandwich, and I'm right back on it."
JASON ALEXANDER
Diet Program: Jenny Craig
Long after Seinfeld's run, Alexander found himself adopting his character George Costanza's unhealthy eating habits. Then came Jenny Craig, which helped Alexander shed 30 lbs. off his 195 lb. frame. "On the eighth day of Christmas, Jenny Craig gave to me, Eight days a week of feeling better about the mirror and life overall," the brand ambassador wrote on his blog for the brand.
JENNIFER HUDSON
Diet Program: Weight Watchers
Hudson initially lost weight for her role in Winnie, but the singer-actress' impressive slim-down changed her approach to dieting. Opting to keep a food diary over self-deprivation, the Weight Watchers spokeswoman went from a size 16 to a size 4 and still commits to a workout of circuit training, weights and plyometrics. "I'm in the best shape of my life!" Hudson told PEOPLE.
