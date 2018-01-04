DJ Khaled! Oprah! Valerie! See How These Celeb Diet Spokespeople Transformed Their Bodies Through the Years

Diet Program: Jenny Craig

Following in Alley's footsteps, the Hot in Cleveland star signed up as another celebrity face of Jenny Craig. After publicly vowing to shed 30 lbs. on a 2007 PEOPLE cover, the actress went on to lose more than 40 lbs., debuting her toned look in a bikini just in time for her 49th birthday. Most recently, however, the actress opened up about gaining "a few pounds" following a foot injury. "It started to panic me and panic me. And then I thought, well, wait a minute. This is my body. I'm almost 54. I broke my foot," Bertinelli said during an appearance on The Talk. "I started thinking, 'Why do I feel so much shame?' We need to take the shame out of it."